Marvel’s ‘A.K.A. Jessica Jones’ has found their Hellcat

The casting announcements just keep rolling for Marvel and Netflix”s upcoming series “A.K.A. Jessica Jones.” Actress Rachael Taylor (“Transformers,” “Grey”s Anatomy”) joins the cast as Jessica Jones” best friend Patricia “Trish” Walker.

Of course, Trish is better known as her alter ego, the superhero Hellcat.

“A.K.A. Jessica Jones” executive producer told Marvel, “The character is a star and a powerhouse, and required an actress who is both […] Rachael is all that and more!”

Marvel declined to go into detail about Walker”s take on the character, saying only that she will “…embody a character that must balance both the darker and lighter elements of our series.”

For those unfamiliar with the character, Hellcat is a bit of a meta-superhero. The product of a Kardashian-like momager who peddled her daughter to childhood fame in the form of modeling and a VERY POPULAR fictionalized comic book about her life, Patricia Walker exposure to the comic book world made her want to be a superhero.

How deeply the show will go into that, and whether this will be a pre-Moondragon Hellcat, is anyone”s guess. If we're lucky, maybe Netflix will get to use Walker as a way to introduce Daimon Hellstrom and his sister (and my fav) Satana into the mix!

“Marvel's A.K.A. Jessica Jones” is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.