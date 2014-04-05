Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’ finds its villain

Marvel's “Ant-Man” has found its villain — well, one of them anyway.

Relative unknown Matt Gerald has signed on to play an unspecified bad guy role opposite the titular pint-sized superhero, played by Paul Rudd, according to Deadline.

Rudd plays Scott Lang, the latest hero to take on the mantle of Ant-Man, while Michael Douglas will play original Ant-Man Hank Pym. Little has been revealed about the plot of the film, which is being directed by Edgar Wright (“Shaun of the Dead,” “The World's End”).

The cast also includes Patrick Wilson (“Watchmen”) and Michael Pena (“End of Watch”).

Scheduled to open summer 2015, “Ant-Man” will allegedly be tied directly into “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” which opens two months earlier. The studio released “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” this weekend.

Following small roles in “Avatar” and “Escape Plan,” Gerald will soon be seen in “Solace,” alongside Anthony Hopkins and Colin Farrell.

“Ant-Man” opens July 17, 2015.