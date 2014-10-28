Marvel’s ‘Avengers 3’ will be two-part ‘Infinity War’

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” won't be in thetears until next spring, but Marvel is already making preparations for “Infinity War.”

At a special press event in Hollywood today, Marvel Studios revealed that the third “Avengers” film will actually be two films, and will be known as “The Avengers: Infinity War.”

In the fine tradition of “Harry Potter” and “The Hunger Games,” it's the first time that Marvel has split a film into two separate halves, with part 1 hitting screens in May 2018, and part 2 following in May 2019.

Meanwhile, “The Avengers: Age of Ulton” will be released May 1, 2015.