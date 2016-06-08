Marvel’s Chris Evans Shares Adorable High School Letter to Casting Directors

Marvel fandom already has a very high opinion of Chris Evans from his work on their superhero films, being open about his anxiety, to charity work and behind-the-scenes friendships. Now the actor has gone and shared an adorable letter from the very beginnings of his budding career.

“Wow. My dad found the letter I sent to DOZENS of casting directors during my junior year. Hilarious. #bestsummerever” the Boston native wrote on Twitter earlier today.

The letter, dated March 28, 1998, reads:

To Whom it May Concern, I am writing this letter to introduce myself to you and to make myself available to your firm for possible internship work during the summer of 1998. My name is Christopher Evans and I am a high school junior with an intense passion for theatre. I have been very actively involved in theatre for seven years and have chosen to spend the summer of 1998 taking acting classes on Saturdays at the Lee Strasburg Institute in New York City. Since my weekdays will be open I was hoping to arrange and internship in the city allowing someone to take advantage of a hardworking individual like me, in exchange for a tremendous opportunity to be exposed to the business side of theatre. I have enclosed a resume for your review. I would greatly welcome any input you might have. I am currently planning on visiting New York City during the week of April 20th to April 26th. I could make myself available to you then or at any time you wish, should an interview be desired. Thank you very much for your interest and for taking the time to look at this. I am most appreciative and I am very much looking for4ward to speaking with you. Respectfully Yours, Christopher Evans

You can tell Evans' passion is indeed intense – he spells theater “theatre.” He attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, got an internship, and just one year later he got to model for the Hasbro board game “Mystery Date.” The rest is history.

But Evans is surprised he got anywhere.

And the resume/headshot I sent along with it is BEYOND humiliating. Truly comical. Luckily it did somehow lead to an internship. #dumbluck – Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2016

