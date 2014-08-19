Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange’ may not bother with the Sorcerer Supreme’s origin

and 08.19.14 4 years ago

(CBR)  – When Marvel's “Doctor Strange” finally arrives in theaters, don't expect to see a retelling of his journey from arrogant young surgeon to disciple of the Ancient One to Sorcerer Supreme. Although purported script details surfaced more than a year ago, tracing the Master of the Mystic Arts back to age 10, director Scott Derrickson's film is believed to have done away with all of that, at least in part because the studio is moving away from origin tales.

That comes from Devin Faraci of Badass Digest in an appearance on the “Meet the Movie Press podcast.” Around the 52-minute mark, he says:

So, for “Doctor Strange” they”ve had a script in-house forever. It is a pretty standard origin story for Doctor Strange. It's got Baron Mordo as the bad guy. That's all gone. Marvel's new thing is no more origin stories. So, “Doctor Strange” movie no longer has an origin. It begins in medias res. It has Doctor Strange already established as the Sorcerer Supreme. It is a totally new script. Jon Spaihts is working totally new, On his own, without any of the previous stuff. Not even touching the previous script.

(via ComicBookMovie.com)

