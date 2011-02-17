Mary Elizabeth Winstead going period as Mary Todd Lincoln in ‘Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter’

The 16th President of the United States now has a First Lady.

Director Timur Bekmambetov (“Wanted”) has already cast newcomer Benjamin Walker as Abraham Lincoln in 20th Century Fox’s “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” but now he’s brought Mary Elizabeth Winstead on board to play Mary Todd Lincoln.

Variety reports Winstead will join the film’s other previously announced cast members Dominc Cooper and Anthony Mackie.

Adapted from Seth Grahame-Smith’s best selling alternate history novel, the adventure finds Lincoln becoming a vampire killer at an early age after being told by his father that the blood suckers killed his mother. Throughout his political career vampires stand in the way of freedom and Lincoln does everything he can to take them out. The novel doesn’t find Mary Todd that involved in Lincoln’s anti-vampire crusade, but it’s unclear if her part will be expanded in the movie.

The 26-year-old Winstead is best known for playing Ramona Flowers in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and roles in “Live Free or Die Hard” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Death Proof.” Winstead will be seen next in the remake of “The Thing” which opens Oct. 14.

“Vampire Hunter” is expected to begin shooting sometime this summer.