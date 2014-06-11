Up all night to get nerdy: Watch Mastodon’s awesome ‘High Road’ video

How do you feel about live action role playing? D&D? “Role Models?” Your grandma?

Check in with your local gamemaster and join in the fun of Mastodon's “High Road” music video, which should speak to your inner dweeb-among-nerds (the fact that you are a nerd a given, you're safe here).

Pressing the heavy riffage up against soft foam swords gives this single from the metal band's forthcoming “Once More 'Round the Sun” some oomph, while the last shot may take the wind out of you. (Did we mention you can buy “Once More 'Round the Sun” with BitCoin?)

“High Road” and “Chimes After Midnight” are the first two songs so far to arrive from the June 24 release. Check out both below.