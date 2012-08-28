Listen: Matchbox 20’s new swoon-worthy single, ‘Overjoyed’

08.28.12 6 years ago

God knows, the members of Matchbox 20 have had a tough time in love in some of their songs, including most recent single, “She”s So Mean,” but with new single, “Overjoyed,” there”s nothing but sweet love going on, man, so don”t go trying to stir up trouble.

[More after the jump…]

The mid-tempo ballad, from the band”s new album “North,” out Sept. 4, is almost too good too true. Not only would lead singer Rob Thomas be glad to come over, as he sings, “I cannot overstate it, I would be overjoyed.” And he”s not just talking about for the night, he”s talking about for a lifetime.  He wants to tell you secrets that nobody knows, and hold you, and even give you a foot massage (OK, I made up the last part).

This could be a wedding song for years go come and the band knows it. Check out the video below. It”s not the “official” video that”s still to come, or even a lyric video, since there a no words. It”s what we like to call a place holder video so you have something to watch on YouTube while you hopefully click to hear the song over the over again.

“North” is streaming on iTunes for free now.

Around The Web

TAGSMATCHBOX 20matchbox twentyNORTHOverjoyedrob thomasShes So Mean

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP