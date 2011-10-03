Matt Damon film ‘The Adjustment Bureau’ getting small-screen treatment

Grossing over $120 million worldwide on a $50 million budget, “The Adjustment Bureau” wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, but it nevertheless performed respectably enough for the Syfy network to begin development on a TV spinoff of the sci-fi/thriller, according to reports.

The concept is being adapted by former “Smallville” exec-producers Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin, who are serving as executive-producers on the project along with George Nolfi, who wrote, directed and produced the feature. Deadline got the exclusive.

The film itself was adapted from a short story by Philip K. Dick titled “Adjustment Team”, about a politician and a dancer whose budding romance is manipulated by a shadowy outside force intent on keeping them apart.

Syfy is a sister network of Universal Pictures, which released the feature.

Syfy has been experiencing quite a bit of success with its original programming as of late, with current hit series including “Warehouse 13”, “Eureka” and “Sanctuary”.

