Matthew Fox, Ed Harris in talks to join Brad Pitt in ‘World War Z’

“Lost” vet Matthew Fox and Oscar nominee Ed Harris are in talks to join Brad Pitt in Paramount’s zombie thriller “World War Z,” according to Deadline.com.

Mireille Enos (AMC’s “The Killing”), Julia Levy-Boeken (“Entourage”) and James Badge Dale (“The Pacific”) are also set to co-star in the film, adapted from the Max Brooks book that takes a faux historical approach to a worldwide zombie outbreak. The book is comprised of first-person interviews with survivors of the war.

Marc Forster (“Quantum of Solace”) will direct.

The film finally starts production this month after a long development period at Paramount.

Fox, who starred as Dr. Jack Shepherd on ABC’s “Lost,” recently appeared onstage in Neil LaBute’s “In a Forest Dark and Deep.” He will soon start shooting the Rob Cohen-directed “I, Alex Cross” with Tyler Perry as the titular detective.

Harris was last seen in “The Way Back” and will star alongside Sam Worthington and Elizabeth Banks in “Man on a Ledge.” He’ll also star as Senator John McCain in HBO’s “Game Change.”