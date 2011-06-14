Matthew Fox, Ed Harris in talks to join Brad Pitt in ‘World War Z’

#Brad Pitt
06.14.11 7 years ago

“Lost” vet Matthew Fox and Oscar nominee Ed Harris are in talks to join Brad Pitt in Paramount’s zombie thriller “World War Z,” according to Deadline.com.

Mireille Enos (AMC’s “The Killing”), Julia Levy-Boeken (“Entourage”) and James Badge Dale (“The Pacific”) are also set to co-star in the film, adapted from the Max Brooks book that takes a faux historical approach to a worldwide zombie outbreak. The book is comprised of first-person interviews with survivors of the war.

Marc Forster (“Quantum of Solace”) will direct.

The film finally starts production this month after a long development period at Paramount.

Fox, who starred as Dr. Jack Shepherd on ABC’s “Lost,” recently appeared onstage in Neil LaBute’s “In a Forest Dark and Deep.” He will soon start shooting the Rob Cohen-directed “I, Alex Cross” with Tyler Perry as the titular detective.

Harris was last seen in “The Way Back” and will star alongside Sam Worthington and Elizabeth Banks in “Man on a Ledge.” He’ll also star as Senator John McCain in HBO’s “Game Change.”

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brad Pitt
TAGSBrad PittED HARRISMARC FORSTERMATTHEW FOXMax BrooksWORLD WAR Z

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP