Matthew McConaughey joins Martin Scorsese’s ‘Wolf of Wall Street’

#Leonardo DiCaprio #Matthew McConaughey
08.02.12 6 years ago

Matthew McConaughey will join Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s next film, “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Based on Jordan Belfort’s best-selling memoir, “Wolf” follows Belfort (DiCaprio) through his tumultuous rise and in the cutthroat world of high finance, where he was imprisoned for fraud and money laundering. 

McConaughey is slated to play Mark Hanna, an early mentor to Belfort, according to Variety.

Beisdes reuniting DiCaprio and Scorsese, the film’s stellar cast also includes Jonah Hill, Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”), Rob Reiner, “Super 8’s” Kyle Chandler, Margot Robbie, Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead”), Cristin Milioti, P.J. Byrne and Ethan Suplee.

Red Granite will produce “Wolf,” which starts production this month in New York.

McCounaughey is in the middle of a banner year, having appeared in “Magic Mike,” “Bernie,” the new “Killer Joe” and the upcoming “The Paperboy.” 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Leonardo DiCaprio#Matthew McConaughey
TAGSLeonardo DiCaprioMARTIN SCORSESEMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYWOLF OF WALL STREET

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP