Matthew McConaughey joins Martin Scorsese’s ‘Wolf of Wall Street’

Matthew McConaughey will join Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s next film, “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Based on Jordan Belfort’s best-selling memoir, “Wolf” follows Belfort (DiCaprio) through his tumultuous rise and in the cutthroat world of high finance, where he was imprisoned for fraud and money laundering.

McConaughey is slated to play Mark Hanna, an early mentor to Belfort, according to Variety.

Beisdes reuniting DiCaprio and Scorsese, the film’s stellar cast also includes Jonah Hill, Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”), Rob Reiner, “Super 8’s” Kyle Chandler, Margot Robbie, Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead”), Cristin Milioti, P.J. Byrne and Ethan Suplee.

Red Granite will produce “Wolf,” which starts production this month in New York.

McCounaughey is in the middle of a banner year, having appeared in “Magic Mike,” “Bernie,” the new “Killer Joe” and the upcoming “The Paperboy.”