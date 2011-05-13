Matthew McConaughey, Tobey Maguire, Sofia Vergara team for ‘Paperboy’

A hot cast is coming together for Millennium Film’s adaptation of Pete Dexter’s novel “The Paperboy.”

Matthew McConaughey, Tobey Maguire, Sofia Vergara and Zac Efron are set star in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Oscar-nominee Lee Daniels (“Precious”) will direct the erotic thriller, which centers a Miami Times reporter who investigates the imprisonment of a death row inmate.

Daniels is producing, along with Hilary Shor. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and Danny Dimbort are executive producers.

Iconic Spanish director-producer Pedro Almodovar (“All About My Mother,” “Broken Embraces”) and Dexter have been developing the project together for more than a decade.

“This is a good film for us,” said Lerner, “a project that has Pedro Almodovar attached, is set in the steamy South, directed by Lee Daniels, Hilary Shor producing, and with the incredible cast of Matthew, Tobey, Sofia and Zac.”

Matthew McConaughey recently scored with “The Lincoln Lawyer,” and is reuniting with director Richard Linklater (“Dazed and Confused,” “The Newton Boys”) on “Bernie,” co-starring Jack Black.

Former “Spider-Man” Tobey Maguire has two high-profile films coming up: Baz Luhrman’s 3D “Great Gatsby” adaptation with Leonard DiCaprio, and Ang Lee’s highly anticipated “Life of Pi.”

Sofia Vergara can currently be see on ABC’s “Modern Family,” and will be heard in the upcoming “Smurfs” movie. She and Efron (“High School Musical”) will both appear in Garry Marshall’s all-star film “New Year’s Eve,” along with Robert De Niro, Halle Berry and more.