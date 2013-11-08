Matthew McConaughey’s campaign keeps rolling with Palm Springs honor

The Palm Springs Film Festival calls it the Desert Palm Achievement Award — but that’s really just code for Star Sure To Get An Oscar Nomination Award. Every year, they tap an actor and an actress hot on the awards trail for the honor: recent recipients include Naomi Watts for “The Impossible,” Bradley Cooper for “Silver Linings Playbook,” Michelle Williams for “My Week With Marilyn” and Brad Pitt for “Moneyball.” (In 2010, they neatly foreshadowed the eventual Oscar champs, picking Colin Firth and Natalie Portman. Indeed, of the last 10 recipients, the only one who failed to secure an Oscar nod afterwards was Marion Cotillard. (R.I.P. “Nine.”) Who is this year’s first buzz-heavy recipient, then? Matthew McConaughey.
There’s little doubt that the streak will continue with McConaughey: not only is the laid-back Texan pretty much assured his first Oscar nomination for his performance as real-life AIDS activist Ron Woodroof in “Dallas Buyers Club,” but he could even win. Industry goodwill for the star has never been higher, and his recent, unexpected career resurgence, as has widely been noted, is remarkable. The Academy missed out on their chance to recognize that turnaround with a supporting nod for “Magic Mike” last year, so cumulative momentum could work in his favor. (I maintain that he might actually have pulled off the win over four former champs, had he only managed the nomination — but that’s all spilt milk.)
“Matthew McConaughey is the rare actor who effortlessly moves between cinematic genres. From drama to thrillers to romantic comedies, he captivates audiences with the depth and range of his performances,” states Palm Springs chairman Harold Matzner. “We are privileged to present [him] with an award that honors his extraordinary and versatile talent, the 2014 Desert Palm Achievement Award for acting.”
The statement cites only his work in “Dallas Buyers Club,” not his other acclaimed turn this year in “Mud,” though I should imagine it factored into the decision. The award will be presented at the festival’s awards gala on January 4, 2014.
He was never a plausible potential nominee for Magic Mike.
Won the New York Film Critics Circle and National Society of Film Critics awards, went on to win the Independent Spirit Award, got a Critics’ Choice nod… nope, nothing plausible at all about that potential nomination.
The Academy would never nominate a male stripper movie in any category. Hence he was never a plausible potential nominee.
So I’m misremembering all those major nods for “The Full Monty?”
He was absolutely plausible. I talked to a number of members who loved the movie and the performance.
Also, you got owned by JLPATT. It’s okay.
Wow! I’m hearing outstanding things about ” Dallas Buyer’s Club.” People really seem to admire booth McConaughy and Leto’s performances.
And could Jean-Marc Vallee be a dark horse and get a Best Director nod?
The Paul Newman thing is very, very clear in this picture.
Funny, I’ve never heard the Paul Newman thing. Don’t really see it myself. Patrick Wilson, however…
Okay, can Guy or Kris or Greg please clear this up for me:
How is the procedure for deciding the nominees different from deciding the winner? I mean, is there a difference in the eligible voters or voting pattern or something else? I’m just trying to make sense of Guy’s statement that McConaughey might have won had he been nominated. How?
Just FYI, a huge fan Of McConaughey and extremely grateful for the McConaissance.
Branch chooses the nominees, entire membership chooses the winners.
What John said. After all, is there any doubt that Ben Affleck would have won Best Director this year, had he only been nominated by the directors’ branch?
This is just speculative, but had McConaughey edged the nomination, I think momentum — and the fact that he’d have been the only non-winner in the field — could have swung in his favour.
Yeah. As good as Christoph Waltz is in the film, I don’t think those Django Unchained wins are going to age well.