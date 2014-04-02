Maverick will face off against drones in ‘Top Gun 2’

#Tom Cruise
and 04.02.14 4 years ago

(CBR) If you can hear the faint strains of Kenny Loggins” “Danger Zone,” that”s because “Top Gun 2” is back in the works.

“We”ve been trying to get that movie made for 30 years, and I think we”re getting closer and closer,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer told The Huffington Post.

The sequel to the 1986 action drama gained steam in 2012 with the original gang of Bruckheimer, star Tom Cruise and director Tony Scott reuniting for a script by “Thor” screenwriters Ashley Miller and Zach Stentz. However, any momentum ended following Scott”s August 2012 suicide.

“Don [Simpson] and I tried to develop something, we didn”t succeed,” Bruckheimer said. “[Tom] Cruise took over, and he tried to develop something, and he didn”t succeed. Now we”re back at it.”

He even delved into some of the themes of “Top Gun 2”, offering that, “The concept is, basically, are the pilots obsolete because of drones. Cruise is going to show them that they”re not obsolete. They”re here to stay. It”s just getting to the starting place. Fortunately for Tom, he”s very busy, so you have to find a slot he can fit into and get a budget that Paramount feels they can make the picture.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Cruise
TAGSJERRY BRUCKHEIMERParamount PicturesTOM CRUISETOP GUN 2

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP