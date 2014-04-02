Maverick will face off against drones in ‘Top Gun 2’

(CBR) If you can hear the faint strains of Kenny Loggins” “Danger Zone,” that”s because “Top Gun 2” is back in the works.

“We”ve been trying to get that movie made for 30 years, and I think we”re getting closer and closer,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer told The Huffington Post.

The sequel to the 1986 action drama gained steam in 2012 with the original gang of Bruckheimer, star Tom Cruise and director Tony Scott reuniting for a script by “Thor” screenwriters Ashley Miller and Zach Stentz. However, any momentum ended following Scott”s August 2012 suicide.

“Don [Simpson] and I tried to develop something, we didn”t succeed,” Bruckheimer said. “[Tom] Cruise took over, and he tried to develop something, and he didn”t succeed. Now we”re back at it.”

He even delved into some of the themes of “Top Gun 2”, offering that, “The concept is, basically, are the pilots obsolete because of drones. Cruise is going to show them that they”re not obsolete. They”re here to stay. It”s just getting to the starting place. Fortunately for Tom, he”s very busy, so you have to find a slot he can fit into and get a budget that Paramount feels they can make the picture.”