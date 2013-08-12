Max Landis says his rejected ‘Chronicle 2’ would have been a ‘different genre of movie’

08.12.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Viewers may never get a chance to see Max Landis’s rejected version of “Chronicle 2,” but the screenwriter himself offered a glimpse of what might have been via Twitter over the weekend.

The scribe unleashed a slew of details about his aborted superhero sequel on Friday (first picked up on by the folks over at Bleeding Cool), in which he described his “dark,” “complicated” vision for the follow-up that unsurprisingly did not line up with the sensibilities of the studio. Indeed, according to Landis it would have been so different from the first film as to have “create[d] a different genre of movie.” Titled “Martyr,” the script was apparently told from the point of a view of a “heartbroken and insane” woman bent on becoming the world’s first supervillain.So, you know, not exactly a mainstream approach.

After reading through all of Landis’s tweets below, vote in the poll further down to let us know whether you would’ve wanted to see his version of “Chronicle 2” on the big screen.

