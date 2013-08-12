Max Landis says his rejected ‘Chronicle 2’ would have been a ‘different genre of movie’

Viewers may never get a chance to see Max Landis’s rejected version of “Chronicle 2,” but the screenwriter himself offered a glimpse of what might have been via Twitter over the weekend.

The scribe unleashed a slew of details about his aborted superhero sequel on Friday (first picked up on by the folks over at Bleeding Cool), in which he described his “dark,” “complicated” vision for the follow-up that unsurprisingly did not line up with the sensibilities of the studio. Indeed, according to Landis it would have been so different from the first film as to have “create[d] a different genre of movie.” Titled “Martyr,” the script was apparently told from the point of a view of a “heartbroken and insane” woman bent on becoming the world’s first supervillain.So, you know, not exactly a mainstream approach.

After reading through all of Landis’s tweets below, vote in the poll further down to let us know whether you would’ve wanted to see his version of “Chronicle 2” on the big screen.



In retrospect, I’m not even sure if fans of the first film wouldve been ready or eager for my second installment as originally written. – Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 10, 2013

Gone was the aspirational “what would you do,” gone were the pranks and bromance, gone were lovely tragic Andrew and hopeful, bright Steve. – Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 10, 2013

In their place was a dark, frustratingly unblinking stare into a complicated world that posed the question is it worth it to be a hero… – Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 10, 2013

…Told from the point of view of a heartbroken and insane woman who would martyr herself to the cause of being the world’s first villain. – Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 10, 2013

It was, in my estimation, a sequel that elaborated on the ideas and situations from the first to create a different genre of movie. – Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 10, 2013

In the best of worlds, in my optimisitc but wildly prejudiced eyes, this could make it an Aliens, a Terminator 2…in the worst a Grease 2. – Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 10, 2013

So at the end of the day, maybe it’s better that Martyr never saw the light of day. Sad I didn’t get to do some of my other versions. – Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 10, 2013

The multi-movie low budge Chronicle-based found footage superhero universe culminating in an Avengers type team up was a real good one. – Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 10, 2013

The most frustrating thing is that I don’t know if I’ll get the opportunity to explain what MOGO was or what he was doing in that cave. – Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 10, 2013

Martyr also had two pretty cool robot suits in it. Sorta hyper realistic iron man stuff. Magnetic flight, sonic weaponry. Cool, cool stuff. – Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 11, 2013

