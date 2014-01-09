For the tenth anniversary of ‘Mean Girls’, YouTuber Todrick Hall pulled out all the stops in this completely *FLAWLESS* parody. Get ready to quietly weep with the knowledge this spiritual sequel won’t get a full Hollywood treatment.
‘Mean Boyz’ Parody Of ‘Mean Girls’ Might Be The Most Fetch Thing Ever
01.09.14
