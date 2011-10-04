Meet ‘Martha Marcy’ star Elizabeth Olsen

Sean Durkin’s “Martha Marcy May Marlene” is a film that has stuck with me, ever since I saw it well over a month ago. I imagine most who caught it at Sundance in January feel the same way. It’s a film with a tangible presence, skillfully crafted and assembled and with a dynamite debut performance at the center of things.
Indeed, Elizabeth Olsen’s performance is the impetus for an upcoming list that will chart the best of debut performances across the history of film (chime in with your favorites here if you like to make sure nothing is slipping through the cracks). It’s absolutely award-worthy, and if you’re asking me, more layered and achieved than the most recent Sundance babies in the Best Actress category, Gabourey Sidibe, Jennifer Lawrence, Melissa Leo and Laura Linney.
Fox Searchlight has always been an intriguing match for the material, but I’m happy to see that, as ever, they are clearing a path for people to get a load of the demanding material on their slate this year. For Olsen, the studio released a nice little interview featurette yesterday. Have a look at that after the jump, but beware, there is talk of the film’s finale toward the end of the clip and that discussion might easily be considered SPOILERS to some.
“Martha Marcy May Marlene” opens in limited release Friday, October 21.
Great debut from another teenager: Linda Manz in Days of Heaven.
yes!^
Hunter McCracken as well … who I think be the next Linda Manz and ‘disappear.’
She’s hot.
I’d put either of the Wilson brothers into consideration for “Bottle Rocket”. It’s the rare occasion where I like Luke better than Owen performance wise, but I’m sure plenty like Owen better in the film.
Nice interview. She seems very familiar with the interview process and selling a film even though she is not well known.
It’s such a great film. I’m worried it won’t catch on this season, even though it wholly deserves it. I went in knowing that Elizabeth Olsen was supposedly very good in it, but it’s so skillfully made and agonizingly tense that it really caught me off-guard. Hands-down the best editing I’ve seen so far this year.
I’m glad you mentioned the editing – I felt it’s lucidity gave the film its creepily ambiguous atmosphere, one of the best films of the year totally. I love Guy’s comment on it about how its like slowly getting strangled – perfectly encapsulates it if you ask me.
Emily Watson, “Breaking the Waves”
David Bradley, “Kes”
Gabourey Sidibe, “Precious”
Pelle Hvenegaard, “Pelle the Conqueror”
Keisha Castle-Hughes, “Whale Rider”
Jennifer Hudson, “Dreamgirls”
Brad Dourif, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”
Timothy Hutton, “Ordinary People”
Jamie Bell, “Billy Elliot”
Just to name a very few.
In response to the breakout teenagers, Q’orianka Kilcher impressed me in The New World.
She seems so self-possessed and lovely. She’s one I’m rooting for just so we can get to know her a bit more throughout the season.
I always thought Liesel Matthews would go a long way after her mesmerizing turn in A Little Princess… but that never happened :/
Orson Welles in Citizen Kane.
I hold special places in my heart for Jocelyne LaGarde (Hawaii), Maria Falconetti (The Passion of Joan of Arc), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace), Carlo Battisti (Umberto D.), Maria Ouspenskaya (Dodsworth) and Orson Welles (Citizen Kane)…so many great debuts!!
hardly her debut into the public, but Striesand in Funny Girl is one of the all time great first performances–and certainly launched her well.
Edward Norton in Primal Fear
Sure, she hasn’t done anything since then, but Bjork’s debut in “Dancer in the Dark” has to have a strong place on that list. Fearless, heartbreaking, fragile, emotional, and from such an unlikely source.
Bjork made a film prior to Dancer.
Wells already spoiled the ending to this film which means this is an HBO broadcast for me in the future.
Damn, that sucks.
Dakota Fanning in “I Am Sam” (…or does her bit role in “Tomcats” rule her ineligible here?)