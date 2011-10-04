Meet ‘Martha Marcy’ star Elizabeth Olsen

Sean Durkin’s “Martha Marcy May Marlene” is a film that has stuck with me, ever since I saw it well over a month ago. I imagine most who caught it at Sundance in January feel the same way. It’s a film with a tangible presence, skillfully crafted and assembled and with a dynamite debut performance at the center of things.

Indeed, Elizabeth Olsen’s performance is the impetus for an upcoming list that will chart the best of debut performances across the history of film (chime in with your favorites here if you like to make sure nothing is slipping through the cracks). It’s absolutely award-worthy, and if you’re asking me, more layered and achieved than the most recent Sundance babies in the Best Actress category, Gabourey Sidibe, Jennifer Lawrence, Melissa Leo and Laura Linney.

Fox Searchlight has always been an intriguing match for the material, but I’m happy to see that, as ever, they are clearing a path for people to get a load of the demanding material on their slate this year. For Olsen, the studio released a nice little interview featurette yesterday. Have a look at that after the jump, but beware, there is talk of the film’s finale toward the end of the clip and that discussion might easily be considered SPOILERS to some.

“Martha Marcy May Marlene” opens in limited release Friday, October 21.