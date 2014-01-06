Meet Sasheer Zamata, ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ newest cast member

UPDATE: NBC has officially confirmed Zamata’s addition to the “SNL” cast.

Responding to controversy over the fact that there hasn’t been a black female “Saturday Night Live” cast member since Maya Rudolph left the show 5 years ago, Lorne Michaels launched a search for new talent. A dozen actresses were invited to audition in NYC, and it looks like one of them has been selected to join the show. This new cast member is a woman named Sasheer Zamata, who has been steadily making a name for herself in comedy since she moved to New York in 2009. And if I were you, I’d get prepared to fall totally in love with her.

Here’s Sasheer’s character reel, which gives us the best sense of what she’ll being to the “SNL” table. Highlights include her Michelle Obama and Sherri Shepherd reading Sam Shepherd and a truly excellent Eartha Kitt.

On the web series front, “Pursuit of Sexiness” is a joint venture between Sasheer and fellow UBC-er Nicole Byer. It’s like an even more desperate “Sex and the City,” which I guess kind of makes it “Girls.”

Also worth watching is her weird but awesome “Beyonce as Mommy” series.

And lastly, here’s a highlight reel of some of Sasheer’s stand-up. Which just so happens to include the “Thriller” dance.

Sasheer is set to debut on the January 18th episode of “SNL,” which will be hosted and musical-guested by Drake.

