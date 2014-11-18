Meet the corporation behind the scientific wonders of ‘Jurassic World’

“Jurassic World” is opening in six months or so, so that means it's time for the viral campaign to kick into high gear.

A new site — representing the film's fictional global corporation Masrani — has released several stills connected to the long-awaited “Jurassic Park” sequel, including a look at a spooky dinosaur skeleton, some ready-to-hatch eggs and a familiar face from the 1993 original. They all have a Masrani watermark, to increase their authenticity.

The Masrani site also reportedly implies that a trailer will finally be revealed sometime in the coming week, so hold on to your butts.

Check out the new photos below: