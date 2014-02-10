Meet the Oscars class of 2014: Bono, Christian Bale, Pharrell, Jared Leto and more

Monday brought yet another Oscars nominee luncheon and, more importantly, a class photo of the nominees for the 86th Academy Awards.

While a number of famous faces including Jennifer Lawrence, Judi Dench, Michael Fassbender and Chiwetel Ejiofor were unavailable to attend the soiree still attracted a who’s who of Hollywood star power. Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Christian Bale, Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams and more had fun talking to their idols and peers at the annual Beverly Hilton bash. Oh, and some famous musical faces showed up too including this year’s Grammy king Pharrell Williams and the one and only Bono.

To check out a larger version of the always fun to explore class photo, click here.

For all the photos of the nominees check out the embedded gallery below.



Look for video from all the nominees later tonight and tomorrow on HitFix.