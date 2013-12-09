Meet the season six cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

12.09.13 5 years ago
RuPaul is back to transform “herstory” with the sixth season of “RuPaul”s Drag Race” this February on Logo TV. Meet the 14 drag queens below, or (better yet) scroll down to the trailer, which will show you all of these glorious queens striking their best poses. Maybe you can start placing early bets as to who will win the $100,000 cash prize and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. 
“Our sixth season is rated ‘BBB.”  ‘Bitches Better Beware!”” said Executive Producer, RuPaul.  “It’s our most outrageous and sickening cast to date. And quite frankly, I’m scared of these queens.”
RuPaul, scared? No! Let’s see who these lovely (and scary) ladies are: 
Adore Delano
Azusa, CA
@AdoreDelano
April Carrion
Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
@AprilCarrion
BenDeLaCreme
Seattle, WA
@bendelacreme
Bianca Del Rio
New York, NY
@THEBIANCADELRIO
Courtney Act
Los Angeles, CA
@courtneyact
Darienne Lake
Rochester, NY
@dariennelake
Gia Gunn
Chicago, IL
@GiaGunn
Joslyn Fox
Worcester, MA
@foxyjoslynfox
Kelly Mantle
Los Angeles, CA
@thekellymantle
Laganja Estranja
Los Angeles, CA
@LaganjaEstranja
Magnolia Crawford
Los Angeles, CA
@magnoliaisme
Milk
New York, NY
@bigandmilky
Trinity K. Bonet
Atlanta, GA
@TrinityBonet
Vivacious
New York, NY
@vivaciousnyc
But forget all the names — take a look!
 
Will you be watching the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”? 

Around The Web

TAGSRuPaulRUPAUL'S DRAG RACE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP