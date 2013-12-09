Meet the season six cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

RuPaul is back to transform “herstory” with the sixth season of “RuPaul”s Drag Race” this February on Logo TV. Meet the 14 drag queens below, or (better yet) scroll down to the trailer, which will show you all of these glorious queens striking their best poses. Maybe you can start placing early bets as to who will win the $100,000 cash prize and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.
“Our sixth season is rated ‘BBB.” ‘Bitches Better Beware!”” said Executive Producer, RuPaul. “It’s our most outrageous and sickening cast to date. And quite frankly, I’m scared of these queens.”
RuPaul, scared? No! Let’s see who these lovely (and scary) ladies are:
• Adore Delano
Azusa, CA
@AdoreDelano
• April Carrion
Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
@AprilCarrion
• BenDeLaCreme
Seattle, WA
@bendelacreme
• Bianca Del Rio
New York, NY
@THEBIANCADELRIO
• Courtney Act
Los Angeles, CA
@courtneyact
• Darienne Lake
Rochester, NY
@dariennelake
• Gia Gunn
Chicago, IL
@GiaGunn
• Joslyn Fox
Worcester, MA
@foxyjoslynfox
• Kelly Mantle
Los Angeles, CA
@thekellymantle
• Laganja Estranja
Los Angeles, CA
@LaganjaEstranja
• Magnolia Crawford
Los Angeles, CA
@magnoliaisme
• Milk
New York, NY
@bigandmilky
• Trinity K. Bonet
Atlanta, GA
@TrinityBonet
• Vivacious
New York, NY
@vivaciousnyc
But forget all the names — take a look!
Will you be watching the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”?
