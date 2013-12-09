Meet the season six cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

RuPaul is back to transform “herstory” with the sixth season of “RuPaul”s Drag Race” this February on Logo TV. Meet the 14 drag queens below, or (better yet) scroll down to the trailer, which will show you all of these glorious queens striking their best poses. Maybe you can start placing early bets as to who will win the $100,000 cash prize and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

“Our sixth season is rated ‘BBB.” ‘Bitches Better Beware!”” said Executive Producer, RuPaul. “It’s our most outrageous and sickening cast to date. And quite frankly, I’m scared of these queens.”

RuPaul, scared? No! Let’s see who these lovely (and scary) ladies are:

• Adore Delano

Azusa, CA

@AdoreDelano

• April Carrion

Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

@AprilCarrion

• BenDeLaCreme

Seattle, WA

@bendelacreme

• Bianca Del Rio

New York, NY

@THEBIANCADELRIO

• Courtney Act

Los Angeles, CA

@courtneyact

• Darienne Lake

Rochester, NY

@dariennelake

• Gia Gunn

Chicago, IL

@GiaGunn

• Joslyn Fox

Worcester, MA

@foxyjoslynfox

• Kelly Mantle

Los Angeles, CA

@thekellymantle

• Laganja Estranja

Los Angeles, CA

@LaganjaEstranja

• Magnolia Crawford

Los Angeles, CA

@magnoliaisme

• Milk

New York, NY

@bigandmilky

• Trinity K. Bonet

Atlanta, GA

@TrinityBonet

• Vivacious

New York, NY

@vivaciousnyc

But forget all the names — take a look!



Will you be watching the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”?