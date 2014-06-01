Meet ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ scene-stealer Quicksilver in new clip

#Wolverine
06.01.14 4 years ago

Meet Quicksilver, your new favorite mutant. Or at least one of them.

The “X-Men: Days of Future Past” breakout is the subject of a new clip released by 20th Century Fox in which the character (“American Horror Story's” Evan Peters) is introduced as a neurotic, fast-talking (and -moving), ping-pong-playing dynamo who is decidedly distrustful of his fellow mutants as they enlist him in a scheme to infiltrate the Pentagon.

Check out the (edited) scene below.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is in theaters now.

TAGSCharles XavierEVAN PETERSHUGH JACKMANJAMES MCAVOYQuicksilverWOLVERINExmenXMen Days of Future Past

