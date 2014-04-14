Megan Fox excited to play a non-sexualized April O’Neil in ‘TMNT’

(CBR) Although the first trailer for the Michael Bay-produced, Jonathan Liebesman-directed “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” gave a brief glimpse of Megan Fox”s take on April O”Neil, there are still plenty of unknown factors about the film”s version of the Turtles” connection to the surface world. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fox discussed how April O”Neil got a contemporary re-imagining to make her “more representative of a modern woman.”

“She”s more of a leader when she explores her relationship with the turtles instead of just the human companion that gets dragged along on the adventure,” Fox told EW of the character, going on to note that she”s “completely clothed for the entire movie.”

“There”s no gratuitous skin or sexual anything,” Fox said. “Jonathan was really insistent on not wanting her to be sexualized or to take that sort of typical role we”ve seen women take in movies thus far, and that I”ve taken in particular.”

Among other topics discussed was her love of the Heroes and a Half Shell from a young age as well as her public feud with “Transformers” director Michael Bay, though the two have since buried the hatchet.

“He was one of the most lovely people that I dealt with in making this movie,” Fox said. “I”ve always loved Michael. We”ve had our battles in the past but even when I”ve been really outspoken about difficulties we”ve had, I”ve always followed up by saying that I have a particular affinity to him. He can be very vulnerable, and he”s very likeable and loveable. I”ve always been very vocal about that as well. But, sometimes we clash because we both have very willful, powerful personalities.”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” opens August 8.