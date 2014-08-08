Megan Fox was Funny as Hell on ‘Conan’

08.08.14

Megan Fox appeared on “Conan” last night. I'm sorry, but you have to hand it to this lady: She is starring in your nerd franchises, she's enjoying it AND rolling her eyes about it, and she's amused with her own sincere weirdness. She's actually a one-of-a-kind celebrity: a glamorous kook takes pride in knowing she's funnier than you and occasionally deigning to prove it at whim. I laughed really, really hard at this clip.  

Bonus: Later in the interview she revealed that she named her son Bodhi both after Buddha's tree AND Patrick Swayze in “Point Break.” This girl's game is serious.

