Mel Brooks on Joan Rivers: ‘She Was Dangerous. I Loved Her.’

#Joan Rivers #Conan
09.09.14 4 years ago

Mel Brooks, the legendary (and Oscar-winning) funnyman whose influence on movie comedies can never be overestimated, discussed the life and career of Joan Rivers on “Conan” last night. It's a loving and cool tribute, and it includes with old footage of Brooks “filling in” for Joan Rivers on her old talk show. Oh, yes: You're about to see Mel Brooks in a dress.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joan Rivers#Conan
TAGSCONANCONAN O'BRIENJOAN RIVERSmel brooks

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP