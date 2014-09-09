Mel Brooks, the legendary (and Oscar-winning) funnyman whose influence on movie comedies can never be overestimated, discussed the life and career of Joan Rivers on “Conan” last night. It's a loving and cool tribute, and it includes with old footage of Brooks “filling in” for Joan Rivers on her old talk show. Oh, yes: You're about to see Mel Brooks in a dress.
Mel Brooks on Joan Rivers: ‘She Was Dangerous. I Loved Her.’
Louis VIrtel 09.09.14 4 years ago
