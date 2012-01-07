‘Melancholia,’ Dunst and Pitt among National Society of Film Critics winners

God love the National Society of Film Critics. More often than not, you can count on them to go their own way on the precursor trail — and they did so in defiant fashion today, becoming the first major critics’ group to single out Lars von Trier’s “Melancholia” as the year’s best, handing star Kirsten Dunst the Best Actress prize into the bargain. (It’s Dunst’s first win since her Cannes trophy, and not a moment too soon; look out for my interview with her on Monday.) It’s the second time the group has stood up for von Trier in this way — 15 years ago, they gave “Breaking the Waves” the same two awards.
As if to underline their independence from the Oscar conversation, their runner-up picks were also decidedly dark horses: “The Tree of Life” (which lost the Best Picture race by a single point, but won Best Director and Best Cinematography to make up for it) and “A Separation,” which won the foreign-language race by a landslide and also took its second major critics’ prize in the Best Screenplay category. (The LA Critics reached the same conclusion last month — could the Academy’s writers’ branch take notice?)
Breaking up the arthouse love-in in the top categories, Brad Pitt took their Best Actor award for “Moneyball.” Following his New York critics’ prize at the start of the season, this means he’s now taken two of the Big Three US critics’ gongs — which suggests to me that we ought to start taking his Oscar chances very seriously. The Academy’s last seven picks for Best Actor all took at least one of those three prizes along the way, a stat George Clooney won’t like much. Indeed, supposed critics’ favorite “The Descendants” is somewhat conspicuous by its absence throughout the NSFC list — a bronze medal for Shailene Woodley is its sole citation.
Speaking of the supporting trophies, the NSFC didn’t shake things up here, as Albert Brooks and Jessica Chastain (again cited for multiple roles) continued their dominance of the precursor circuit thus far, though it’s nice to see Jeannie Berlin copping a runner-up mention for “Margaret.” They didn’t stray too far in the documentary category either, as Werner Herzog picked up yet another award for “Cave of Forgotten Dreams” (I still don’t get why), beating his own “Into the Abyss” into third place.
But it’s “Melancholia” that’s obviously the biggest story here, and I’m thrilled the NSFC has chosen to shine an extra light on this striking, unsettling, not openly embraceable film — in a year when certain critics’ groups have proudly boasted of their Oscar-predicting records, would that more of them had the gumption to veer this far off-track. Whether anybody follows their lead or not is neither here nor there — there’s every chance this will be the Society’s first top winner since “Yi Yi” in 2000 not to register with the Academy at all. They’ve given one of the year’s best and most discussed films its due, and asserted their critical identity in the process, Isn’t that what all critics’ awards should aim for?
The full list of winners is below:
Best Picture
1. “Melancholia” (29)
2. “The Tree of Life” (28)
3. “A Separation” (20)
Best Director
1. Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life” (31)
2. Martin Scorsese, “Hugo” (29)
3. Lars von Trier, “Melancholia” (23)
Best Actor
1. Brad Pitt, “Moneyball” and “The Tree of Life” (35)
2. Gary Oldman, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” (22)
3. Jean Dujardin, “The Artist” (19)
Best Actress
1. Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia” (39)
2. Yun Jung-hee, “Poetry” (25)
3. Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady” (20)
Best Supporting Actor
1. Albert Brooks, “Drive”
2. Christopher Plummer, “Beginners” (24)
3. Patton Oswalt, “Young Adult” (19)
Best Supporting Actress
1. Jessica Chastain, “The Help,” “Take Shelter” and “The Tree of Life” (30)
2. Jeannie Berlin, “Margaret” (19)
3. Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants” (17)
Best Screenplay
1. “A Separation” (39)
2. “Moneyball” (22)
3. “Midnight in Paris” (16)
Best Foreign Language Film
1. “A Separation” (67)
2. “Mysteries of Lisbon” (28)
3. “Le Havre” (22)
Best Documentary
1. “Cave of Forgotten Dreams” (35)
2. “The Interrupters” (26)
3. “Into the Abyss” (18)
Best Cinematography
1. “The Tree of Life” (76)
2. “Melancholia” (41)
3. “Hugo” (33)
Best Experimental Film
“Seeking the Monkey King”
Film Heritage
1. BAMcinématek for its complete Vincente Minnelli retrospective with all titles shown on 16 mm. or 35 mm. film.
2. Lobster Films, Groupama Gan Foundation for Cinema and the Technicolor Foundation for Cinema for the restoration of the color version of George Méliès”s “A Trip to the Moon.”
3. New York”s Museum of Modern Art for its extensive retrospective of Weimar Cinema.
4. Flicker Alley for their box set Landmarks Of Early Soviet Film. 5. Criterion Collecton for its 2-disc DVD package The Complete Jean Vigo.
Be sure to keep track of the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 film awards season via The Circuit.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
3. Lars von Trier, “Hugo” (23)
I’d like to have seen THAT particular version of that story!
They’re certainly a nice diversion, even if they sometimes seem to go a different route just to go the different route.
Brad Pitt’s win strikes me as the most interesting, actually. I only recently watched the film, and he’s absolutely great in it but at the same time it’s so understated and “normal” that it almost feels like an impossibility for him to win the Oscar for it. If he does, I’d honestly chalk it up to being as much a career prize as for the actual performance. Should be an interesting Oscar night though, it feels like a completely open category where anyone could win (though upcoming SAG/BFCA/GG shows can narrow it down).
I think it is important to notice, regarding Pitt’s Oscar prospects, that his two major critics’ wins, have both been for BOTH Moneyball and Tree Of Life. That makes a crucial difference (just as it does in Jessica Chastain’s case). Without the support of his strong turn in TOL surely Pitt wouldn’t have won either New York or NS. So it’s still way too early to call him a frontrunner for the Oscars, we have to wait until SAG Awards to name a frontrunner…
True, Madskl, but in the Oscar race, the TOL performance could still “inofficially” factor in helping him win for Moneyball. Whether or not he gets a sup nom for TOL as well as a BA nom for Moneyball. Just like Chastain may win for the Help because she was also so good in so many other films, Pitt may win for Moneyball because he was so good in TOL too. Consciously or subconsciously it may sway votes towards him (plus there is always the career factor and the Clooney-already-has-it factor – and yet then again, Dujardin is a strong potential for the win too).
“Without the support of his strong turn in TOL surely Pitt wouldn’t have won either New York or NS.”
I would agree with that. Same applies for Jessica Chastain too.
But It’s very possible that the support for his performance in TOL will just carry over for “Moneyball”. It’s a popularity thing.
Wow that is an awesome group of winners! Melancholia is my favorite film of the year and I was so saddened that it never really found success at either the box office or with awards b/c it was released by a less powerful/wealthy distributor that isn’t known for putting up for a savvy campaign (and von Trier’s Cannes comments surely didn’t really help much either I guess.) I know Guy doesn’t like when people call films underrated, but I just get so frustrated when certain films just don’t even have a chance if they aren’t distributed by fox searchlight or the weinsteins. Oh well, good for the NSFC for sticking their neck out like that – I wish more critics groups would do so too.
I’m happy for von Trier. I’m a big fan of his work. I wish I liked Melancholia as much as you and others. I admire it a great deal, especially on the technical side. I just found myself not as interested in this particular story. But very cool your fave got recognized!
Thanks! It is always fun when your favorites are recognized (which seems to be occurring much less frequently this season with so many films that I didn’t care for winning everything D^:) I definitely understand that Melancholia is not for everyone, and certainly an experience very different from his past films, but I guess it was just the type of film that I responded so well to that I couldn’t turn away. I am guilty of drinking the von Trier kool-aid though (I pretty much love every movie that I have ever seen of his) so I’m more likely to enjoy any film he makes no matter what. But yeah, totally stoked that Melancholia and Dunst finally got some criticaly recognition in the US!!!
What is the third major U.S. critics gong? I would have thought the National Board of Review, but Clooney won that. Do you mean the L.A. Critics?
LA, NY & NSFC.
Yes, the three Red Wine mentions. The National Board of Review isn’t strictly a critics’ award (and isn’t as prestigious as those three, in any case).
Why Dunst? Gainsbourg is better in the same film. And although I’m extremely pleased Patton Oswalt got a mention, Charlize Theron not doing the same makes absolutely no sense.
Why does that not make any sense? Different categories, different competition.
I mean it doesn’t make sense in that they clearly saw “Young Adult,” and it seems very odd they would single out Oswalt without also giving Charlize Theron (the better performance, ultimately) its due.
JLP, I’ve said from the time I saw “Melancholia” two months ago that Gainsboroug gives the knockout performance.
It could well be that many of those who voted for Oswalt also voted for Theron — but in a more competitive category, their votes might not go as far. Always a mistake to think of these voting bodies as a single entity.
Not the biggest fan of Melancholia but I respect the group for going with a more original choice than most others have. Nice to see some love thrown at Gary Oldman, even if it was second place.
Agreed.
I just wish they had asserted their independent flavor with a more interesting film. The third place finisher could have been a good start.
In any decent year for movies a movie like Melancholia would not even be mentioned.
Oh please. In any decent year “Melancholia” would STILL be towards the top of the list.
Bravo!
I am constantly amazed that as choices get dwindled into consensus when more and more people vote, the NSFC is able every year to come up with wins that look like someone’s individual wins!
Not the biggest fan of Melancholia but thrilled that it won. Its a decidedly different film to everything else in the Oscar conversation and much riskier. It is also the work of one of our major auteurs. Dunst gets are her due as well.
Another screenplay win for A Separation is heartening, one of the best written films of the past few years.
Cave of Forgotten Dreams is neither my favorite Herzog documentary nor the best documentary of 2011, but it has a lot to recommend it. It’s an interesting rumination on the questions of why people make art and what it means to be human. Herzog’s respect for science and his sober skepticism are well balanced in this film against his desire to explore the far out and the fantastic. I’m not shocked that critics have embraced it.