‘Melancholia’ and ‘The Artist’ receive multiple European Film Award nominations

“Melancholia,” “The King’s Speech” and “The Artist” are among the top nominees for this year’s European Film Awards.
Lars Von Trier’s existential apocalypse drama received nods in the film, director and two acting categories (for Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg). “The King’s Speech,” last year’s big Oscar winner, earned nominations for film, lead actor Colin Firth and composer Alexandre Desplat, among others. The latest from favored Euro auteurs like Susanne Bier, Bela Tarr, Aki Kaurismäki and The Dardennes Brothers also picked up multiple noms. Tilda Swinton also received notice for her work in “We Need to Talk About Kevin.”
The European Film Academy and EFA Productions announced the nominations Saturday at the Seville European Film Festival.
EFA Members will now vote for the winners in each category. The awards will be presented December 3 in Berlin.
It should be noted the the EFAs are rarely indicative of the Academy Awards nominations. Last year’s EFAs were dominated by Roman Polanski’s “Ghost Writer,” which failed to receive a single Oscar nomination.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
EUROPEAN FILM 2011
“The Artist”, France
Written & Directed by: Michel Hazanavicius
Produced by: Thomas Langmann & Emmanuel Montamat
“Le Gamin Au Velo” (“The Kid With a Bike”), Belgium/France/Italy
Written & Directed by: Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne
Produced by: Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne, Denis Freyd & Andrea Occhipinti
“Haeven” (“In a Better World”), Denmark
Directed by: Susanne Bier
Written by: Anders Thomas Jensen
Produced by: Sisse Graum Jørgensen
“The King’s Speech”, UK
Directed by: Tom Hooper
Written by: David Seidler
Produced by: Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gareth Unwin
“Le Havre”, Finland/France/Germany
Written & Directed by: Aki Kaurismäki
Produced by: Aki Kaurismäki & Karl Baumgartner
“Melancholia”, Denmark/Sweden/France/Germany
Written & Directed by: Lars von Trier
Produced by: Meta Louise Foldager & Louise Vesth
EUROPEAN DIRECTOR 2011
Susanne Bier for “Haeven” (“In a Better World”)
Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne for “Le Gami Au Velo” (“The Kid with a Bike”)
Aki Kaurismäki for “Le Havre”
Béla Tarr for “A Torinoi Lo” (“The Turin Horse”)
Lars von Trier for “Melancholia”
EUROPEAN ACTRESS 2011:
Kirsten Dunst in “Melancholia”
Cécile de France in “Le Gami Au Velo” (“The Kid with a Bike”)
Charlotte Gainsbourg in “Melancholia”
Nadezhda Markina in “Elena”
Tilda Swinton in “We Need To Talk About Kevin”
EUROPEAN ACTOR 2011:
Jean Dujardin in “The Artist”
Colin Firth in “The King’s Speech”
Mikael Persbrandt in “Haeven” (“In a Better World”)
Michel Piccoli in “Habemus Papam”
André Wilms in “Le Havre”
EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER 2011:
Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne for “Le Gami Au Velo” (“The Kid with a Bike”)
Anders Thomas Jensen for “Haeven” (“In a Better World”)
Aki Kaurismäki for “Le Havre”
Lars von Trier for “Melancholia”
CARLO DI PALMA EUROPEAN CINEMATOGRAPHER AWARD 2011:
Manuel Alberto Claro for “Melancholia”
Fred Kelemen for “A Torinoi Lo” (“The Turin Horse”)
Guillaume Schiffman for “The Artist”
Adam Sikora for “Essential Killing”
EUROPEAN EDITOR 2011:
Tariq Anwar for “The King’s Speech”
Mathilde Bonnefoy for “Drei” (“Three”)
Molly Malene Stensgaard for “Melancholia”
EUROPEAN PRODUCTION DESIGNER 2011:
Paola Bizzarri for “Habemus Papam”
Antxón Gómez for “La Piel Que Habito” (“The Skin I Live In”)
Jette Lehmann for “Melancholia”
EUROPEAN COMPOSER 2011:
Ludovic Bource for “The Artist”
Alexandre Desplat for “The King’s Speech”
Alberto Iglesias for “La Piel Que Habito” (“The Skin I Live In”)
Mihály Vig for “A Torinoi Lo” (“The Turin Horse”)
How is Kirsten Dunst eligible for Best European Actress? Don’t you have to be from Europe, not just appear in a European film?
she has German citizenship
Thanks for sharing the information! Just a small errratum: it’s “Le gamin au vélo” (a ‘n’ missing in your article) all best :)
You made a mistake. Tom Hooper is NOT nominated for Best Director. And Kirsten Dunst is now a German citizen, so I guess she is eligible.
I think Kirstin Dunst’s father is German. Possibly she has dual citizenship? She would be eligible if one parent is German and and one American or if she was born in the US to (one or both) German parents. Dual citizenship is complicated between the US and Germany. It used to be you had to choses one or the other citizenship when you turned 18 if you were born into dual status, but I have lots of friends who never made that choice. Now the laws have changed and made it easier for people like Kirstin Dunst to legally claim dual nationality with two passports etc.