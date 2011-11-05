‘Melancholia’ and ‘The Artist’ receive multiple European Film Award nominations

“Melancholia,” “The King’s Speech” and “The Artist” are among the top nominees for this year’s European Film Awards.

Lars Von Trier’s existential apocalypse drama received nods in the film, director and two acting categories (for Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg). “The King’s Speech,” last year’s big Oscar winner, earned nominations for film, lead actor Colin Firth and composer Alexandre Desplat, among others. The latest from favored Euro auteurs like Susanne Bier, Bela Tarr, Aki Kaurismäki and The Dardennes Brothers also picked up multiple noms. Tilda Swinton also received notice for her work in “We Need to Talk About Kevin.”

The European Film Academy and EFA Productions announced the nominations Saturday at the Seville European Film Festival.

EFA Members will now vote for the winners in each category. The awards will be presented December 3 in Berlin.

It should be noted the the EFAs are rarely indicative of the Academy Awards nominations. Last year’s EFAs were dominated by Roman Polanski’s “Ghost Writer,” which failed to receive a single Oscar nomination.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

EUROPEAN FILM 2011



“The Artist”, France

Written & Directed by: Michel Hazanavicius

Produced by: Thomas Langmann & Emmanuel Montamat

“Le Gamin Au Velo” (“The Kid With a Bike”), Belgium/France/Italy

Written & Directed by: Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne

Produced by: Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne, Denis Freyd & Andrea Occhipinti

“Haeven” (“In a Better World”), Denmark

Directed by: Susanne Bier

Written by: Anders Thomas Jensen

Produced by: Sisse Graum Jørgensen

“The King’s Speech”, UK

Directed by: Tom Hooper

Written by: David Seidler

Produced by: Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gareth Unwin

“Le Havre”, Finland/France/Germany

Written & Directed by: Aki Kaurismäki

Produced by: Aki Kaurismäki & Karl Baumgartner

“Melancholia”, Denmark/Sweden/France/Germany

Written & Directed by: Lars von Trier

Produced by: Meta Louise Foldager & Louise Vesth

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR 2011



Susanne Bier for “Haeven” (“In a Better World”)

Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne for “Le Gami Au Velo” (“The Kid with a Bike”)

Aki Kaurismäki for “Le Havre”

Béla Tarr for “A Torinoi Lo” (“The Turin Horse”)

Lars von Trier for “Melancholia”

EUROPEAN ACTRESS 2011:



Kirsten Dunst in “Melancholia”

Cécile de France in “Le Gami Au Velo” (“The Kid with a Bike”)

Charlotte Gainsbourg in “Melancholia”

Nadezhda Markina in “Elena”

Tilda Swinton in “We Need To Talk About Kevin”

EUROPEAN ACTOR 2011:



Jean Dujardin in “The Artist”

Colin Firth in “The King’s Speech”

Mikael Persbrandt in “Haeven” (“In a Better World”)

Michel Piccoli in “Habemus Papam”

André Wilms in “Le Havre”

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER 2011:



Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne for “Le Gami Au Velo” (“The Kid with a Bike”)

Anders Thomas Jensen for “Haeven” (“In a Better World”)

Aki Kaurismäki for “Le Havre”

Lars von Trier for “Melancholia”

CARLO DI PALMA EUROPEAN CINEMATOGRAPHER AWARD 2011:



Manuel Alberto Claro for “Melancholia”

Fred Kelemen for “A Torinoi Lo” (“The Turin Horse”)

Guillaume Schiffman for “The Artist”

Adam Sikora for “Essential Killing”

EUROPEAN EDITOR 2011:



Tariq Anwar for “The King’s Speech”

Mathilde Bonnefoy for “Drei” (“Three”)

Molly Malene Stensgaard for “Melancholia”

EUROPEAN PRODUCTION DESIGNER 2011:

Paola Bizzarri for “Habemus Papam”

Antxón Gómez for “La Piel Que Habito” (“The Skin I Live In”)

Jette Lehmann for “Melancholia”

EUROPEAN COMPOSER 2011:



Ludovic Bource for “The Artist”

Alexandre Desplat for “The King’s Speech”

Alberto Iglesias for “La Piel Que Habito” (“The Skin I Live In”)

Mihály Vig for “A Torinoi Lo” (“The Turin Horse”)