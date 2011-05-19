Melinda Doolittle reviews the ‘American Idol’ Top 3 for HitFix

Season 6 favorite Melinda Doolittle is one of the experts in HitFix’s Fantasy American Idol game and throughout the competition, she’ll be providing analysis on this season’s contenders.
I love Top 3 night! These three contestants really gave it their all to make it to the finale, and I truly think they each have a chance. Once again, I have no idea who is in danger of getting voted off. My Twitter feed is saying Haley is definitely in, and my Facebook page is saying Lauren is definitely in. I agree with both, but we’ve had more than one shocking elimination already this season and Scotty also had a great night. Hmmm…
I do have a confession to make, though. For some reason, I was easily distracted while watching the show tonight. So, I have now watched each performance twice so that I could make sure to give you my true critiques. I thought you might enjoy hearing some of my distractions though, so I have included them as side notes. Let me know what you think of the show, my thoughts and even my distractions. I love hearing what you have to say! :-)
***Side note: This is the week I got voted off, so be nice. Hahaha!
Scotty McCreery “Amazed”
I love this song. I thought he started off the night really strong. He had fewer pitch problems than he”s had all season. We heard him do things with his voice he hasn”t done before. I”m thinking his CD is gonna be fabulous when all of this is over. I can tell he came to play for real tonight and it made me excited to watch the rest of the show.
***Side note: Was anyone else distracted by the sequins in Ray Chew”s hat?
Lauren Alaina “Wild One”
I think Lauren sounded great! She seemed more comfortable than she has all season. I would still love to hear her sing a song that allows her to be that comfortable, but that has more range to it. I still don”t think we”ve heard all she can do. Maybe she”s saving it for one of the later rounds. :-)
***Side note: Those were huge earrings, but she rocked them!
Haley Reinhart “What Is And What Should Never Be”
Chick. nailed. this. song. First of all…how cool to have her dad on stage playing for her? Secondly…she fell, but kept going. She laughed it off and nailed it anyway. That”s true artistry. It was really like a concert for me.
***Side note: That dress was gorgeous and those shoes were worth falling in.
Scotty McCreery “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not”
Ok…I really liked this song, but it had quite a few pitch issues. That”s not to say I didn”t think he did a good job. I just think he was just so relaxed that he wasn”t really concentrating on the pitch as much. The comfortable part is awesome, and I believe it”s what made me like the song anyway. That”s talent right there.
***Side note: I think it”s a little early to be comparing him to Garth Brooks and Bruce Springsteen, but that could be just because I think Garth is untouchable and Bruce is…Bruce. :-)
Lauren Alaina “If I Die Young”
Yep. Lauren is singing her heart out tonight. I know she missed the key change and I hate that for her, but she recovered and then picked it back up and sang the heck out of the rest of that song.
***Side note: I would totally be embarrassed if they showed me getting makeup put on my legs.
***Side note two: If Haley had missed a key change, they totally would not have called it “getting caught up in the moment”
Haley Reinhart “Rhiannon”
To me, Haley is showing true artistry tonight. It was definitely a different vibe for tonight”s show and it was a welcome moment for me. I”m really enjoying her performances tonight, because I believe she”s focused on creating moments every time she gets on stage. That song was so hard too! Wow!
***Side note: It”s really hard to sing with a fan blowing down your throat, but it looked awesome!
Scotty McCreery “She Believes In Me”
I really liked Scotty on this song. It was my favorite of his three songs. His pitch was so much better, and I think it was because he was concentrating so hard on hitting the chorus with strength. So glad the judges decided to stretch him. I think it really paid off.
***Side note: Still distracted by Ray”s hat.
***Side note 2: Love that Scotty”s dad sang “Baby lock them doors…”
***Side note 3: Really love that he called the camera man by name in his off-stage interview and then corrected himself…too cute!
Lauren Alaina “I Hope You Dance”
Really judges? Really? Not that I don”t love this song, but it”s so predictable for Lauren. I just expected them to stretch her a little more. That being said, Lauren sang it so well. I really felt like she connected with the lyrics.
***Side note: Did her dress kinda remind you of cotton candy? Mmmm…cotton candy.
Haley Reinhart “You Oughta Know”
This song has a crazy range. Kudos to Alanis Morissette for not ever making me notice that. Haley, however, struggled with the verses because they were too low for her. That chorus, though, was pure gold! She nailed it. Still trying to figure out why the judges picked it, though. I”m all about stretching the contestants, but they”ve been on her about finding out what kind of artist she is, and I never imagined they would think Alanis.
***Side note: So glad she didn”t fall when she ran up the stairs this time. I totally held my breath though, just in case.
What’d you think?
DON’T FORGET TO ADJUST YOUR BRACKETS IN HITFIX’S AMERICAN IDOL FANTASY LEAGUE. AND IT’S NOT TOO LATE TO JOIN THE GAME!
I wish you were one of the judges instead of the 3 worst judges Idol has ever had, except for Ellen- she was terrible as well. I agree with all your comments.
I can’t say that any contestant nailed all three of their performances which is disappointing at this stage.
During Round One, I was wondering why the contestant’s song choices were being featured first. Aren’t they usually last? Since Haley got the last spot anyway, why didn’t they close the show with the Led Zeppelin performance???
Hmm, the judges picks came from ALL the judges when they used to have one judge pick for one contestant. What’s with that?
I hope the Finale next week is better! Melinda if you were picking songs, what would you pick for the contestants?
I legit cheered when she made it up the stairs the second time. “My old enemy: STAIRS,” to quote Kung-Fu Panda. I just wish Lauren had a little better breath control on “Wild One.”
I agree with your comments Melinda except for “She Believes in Me.” Being in high school in the 70’s, I was constantly pummeled with that song on the radio and cannot get Kenny Rogers’ version out of my head. Scotty’s voice in the chorus was quite weak compared to Kenny …
… which brings me to my primary complaint in this show. The judges keep comparing these kids to Garth, or whoever big star when in fact these kids are still a ways off. Very talented yes, but they need some experience before they reach those levels. Alanis and Stevie sing their songs so effortlessly, that it makes you appreciate how great they are when you see Haley (who I love!) struggle with these songs. Have the judges shielded themselves from great vocal performances during Idol that they think these kids are the bees knees?
Wait until you see Scotty’s performance with Josh Turner. Everyone will see how truly rich Josh’s voice is and that Scotty has a ways to go.
My point is, the judges dropped the ball in molding these kids. They have come so far and could have done even more. I’m guessing Jimmy and the producers are the only ones who are truly giving them constructive criticism. These kids would have lapped it up and gone further!
My two cents. :-P
Melinda I enjoyed reading your recap~you have something nice to say about each contestant in every round~you are truly a nice person & I enjoyed you on Idol. I’m from North Carolina so naturally pulling for Scotty but all three are great & will, no doubt, have successful careers!
I’ll tell you why they chose You Oughta Know for Haley! Because they want a Lauren-Scotty finale! They never have anything useful to say to them, always “you’re amazing, I love you, bleh blehhh blehhhh” but (except for maybe Steven, who just seems to loooove everything from everybody) they constantly rag on Haley. Its annoying. Jennifer is the worst offender, its always something sickeningly mushy. ARGH!
I love Haley…her degree of difficulty was amazing and she struggled a bit. I hated the Alanis song for her. The other two kids were ok . Scotty was better but imagine how well he could have done with some honest criticism and coaching this year. Terrible judging! Your critiques are fun to read. Hoping to see Haley in the finals!
Maybe you should check out “Wild One” again. Lauren was constantly out of breath singing it. Not a good performance at all…
You need to be a judge instead of these 3 biased bozos. You “nailed” the performances!
Is this your American Idol?
Thanks for the recap. I think that you are subtly pointing out something that is becoming glaringly obvious as the weeks go on: Jennifer and Randy are judging Haley unfairly.
Now the pessimistic side of me wants to say that AI is pushing for something different, but I think it is a little more petty. She talked back and didn’t listen to their advice and this made her seem rude and stubborn. And to tell you the truth, I’m fine with her obstinacy, especially when she’s singing and performing so much better than the other two AND going for more difficult songs, yet getting harshly criticized. I think at this point the judges have forced her to dismiss their criticisms.
And by the way, could the judges have picked a worse for her? First of all this song was really hard. It’s not like she’s been going for easy songs. Second of all it wasn’t her style. A point you brought up in your recap. And lastly this song was angry. People don’t play this song when they want to party or when they want to celebrate, they play this song when they are pissed. I’m not saying every song has to be happy, but the last song she may sing for the competition is the anthem for every angry girl who’s been dumped by a bad guy. I may be wrong, but I’m pretty sure this song isn’t appealing to American Idol’s main demographic. It should have been her decision to take a risk like singing this song, she shouldn’t have been forced to do it.
Not cool, but I hope America can keep her around for the finale so she can give one last “(insert bad word) you smirk” as she belts the heck out of a song right before Scotty inevitably wins. Alright done.
Your comments are so bang on and helpful without trying to insult people. You really need to be a judge on the program. You would be the best so far by a long shot. It would be a bit of fresh air. To me Haley dominated the night, and the last song, no matter how good you did , would not connect with many of the voters. Why would the judges pick such an angry white chick song that might put so many people off. amd it is so devoid of melody throughout the beginning. It cewrtainly wasn’t a favor to her, and may have possibly hurt her, especially since it was the last song of the night. Mercy by Duffy would be a great choice and is a song she knows and likes. It looked a bit like a sabotage to me. Look at the safe and non-difficult songs they gave Scotty and Lauren
Melinda, I don’t know if you read these comments, but I think you are truly an amazing singer. I was in awe throughout all your Idol performances and I think your level of artistry, musicality and vocal ability is awesome in every way.
I agree with your criticism of the performances. It is very disappointing for me that Haley was voted off. She was the best of the season (together with Pia Toscano). Unfortunately, although I believe that both Scotty and Lauren have great voices, I find them uninteresting and bland at times.