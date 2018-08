Apparently I missed the episode of “Letterman” in 2011 where Melissa McCarthy revealed her first headshots. They are important and should be revisited. Now.

Look at these “in character” shots. Melissa's tiny hat entrances you. Her glee electrifies you. Her commitment to character is Oscar-worthy. And gasp-worthy. And terror-worthy.

Can't wait for “Spy.” I hope it's chock full of the raw power conveyed in these headshots.