Must Watch Web Series: Melissa Stephens and Drew Tarver’s ‘Get Up’

There’s something beautiful about the simplicity of Melissa Stephens and Drew Tarver’s “Get Up.” It’s like a Robert Frost poem, as reinterpreted by a hungover Bukowski, and dictated to a Siri who has been dropped in the toilet a few times. My goodness am I ever good at describing things.

Each episode takes place in bed after a late night, and Melissa and Drew’s sleepy interactions perfectly sum up that universal feeling of being willing to do just about goddamn anything for a few extra minutes of sleep. I, for example, would murder Father Time himself.

Bonus? Melissa and Drew are totally dreamy with their Southern lilts and grumpy attitudes.