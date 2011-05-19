Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones set for marriage counseling in ‘Great Hope Springs’

Tommy Lee Jones is joining Meryl Streep and Steve Carell in “Great Hope Springs,” to be directed by David Frankel (“The Devil Wears Prada”).

Streep and Jones will play a middle-aged couple who take part in an intensive counseling weekend, led by therapy guru Carell, in an attempt to conquer the intimacy issues that are tearing their thirty-year marriage apart.

The screenplay, by Vanessa Taylor (a writer on “Everwood” and the creator of the short-lived “Jack and Bobby”), was featured on the prestigious Black List of the best unproduced screenplays.



Guymon Casady and Todd Black are producing, along with Mandate president Nathan Kahane. Escape Artists’ Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, and Jessie Nelson are executive producing.

Jones has the Marvel movie “Captain America” coming up, and is currently in the middle of “Men in Black 3.”

Streep, who previously teamed with director Frankel on “The Devil Wears Prada,” will soon be seen as former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady.” That film was recently acquired by The Weinstein Company for distribution.

Carell, who just exited NBC’s “The Office,” will be seen this summer in “Crazy Stupid Love,” with Julianne Moore, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

“Great Hope Springs” starts shooting this August.

Sony will distribute the film in North America in late 2012.

