Meryl Streep blasts Walt Disney: He was a ‘gender bigot’ with ‘racist proclivities’

Meryl Streep won’t be getting on the Walt Disney bandwagon this awards season.
While presenting the best actress award to “Saving Mr. Banks” star Emma Thompson (for her portrayal of “Mary Poppins” author P.L. Travers) at Tuesday night’s National Board of Review awards gala, the actress railed against the “gender bigotry” and “racist proclivities” harbored by Disney (played in the film by Tom Hanks) while overseeing the studio that bears his name.
“Disney, who brought joy, arguably, to billions of people, was perhaps, or had some…racist proclivities,” said Streep. “He formed and supported an anti-Semitic industry lobby. And he was certainly, on the evidence of his company”s policies, a gender bigot.”
To back up the latter claim, Streep went on to quote chief Disney animator Ward Kimball (one of the original “Nine Old Men”), who stated: “‘He didn”t trust women or cats.'” She then read a letter – which she insisted would “tickle” Thompson (“a rabid, man eating feminist, like I am”) – written in 1938 to an aspiring female animator who had applied to join the studio’s training program in cartooning:
“‘Dear Miss Ford,
Your letter of recent date has been received in the inking and painting department for reply. Women do not do any of the creative work in connection with preparing the cartoons for the screen, as that task is performed entirely by young men. For this reason, girls are not considered for the training school. The only work open to women consists of tracing the characters on clear celluloid sheets with India ink, and then filling in the tracing on the reverse side with paint, according to the directions.'”
“When I saw the film, I could just imagine Walt Disney”s chagrin at having to cultivate P.L. Travers” favor for 20 years that it took to secure the rights to her work,” Streep continued, referencing the main plot of the film that centers on Disney’s dogged efforts to procure the film rights to “Poppins” from a skeptical Travers. “It must have killed him to encounter, in a woman, an equally disdainful and superior creature, a person dismissive of his own, considerable gifts and prodigious output and imagination.”
It wasn’t all negative, of course – Streep offered up effusive praise for Thompson throughout her speech, describing her as “practically a saint…Emma makes you want to kill yourself, because she”s a beautiful artist, she”s a writer, she”s a thinker, she”s a living, acting conscience.”
You can check out a full transcript of Streep’s lengthy speech over at Vanity Fair.
Wow, Streep really just took Oscar campaigning by bashing the competition really up a notch! Gal’s got moxy!
I don’t really see how she’s “bashing the competition”. She’s putting her colleague’s performance in context.
You can’t judge Disney based on what was acceptable in the 1930s. Even some of the great historical figures were sexist and/or racist. It was acceptable at the time.
I generally love Meryl Streep’s work, but she’s being ridiculous here.
@Miffy, you are seriously mistaken if you think it is incorrect to judge people because their actions were acceptable at the time. Can we not judge slave owners, racist politicians in the 60’s, or the misogynists that fought against women’s suffrage? No one’s discrimination is acceptable, regardless of when it occurs.
lol please. stop being foolish. so we must not revolt with any historical injustice (or ongoing ones) because they’re common/acceptable. watching “12 years a slave” by your side should be interesting.
Major difference between not hiring females (for a specific job) in the 30s and owning other people. Watching anything by N’s side should be nauseating.
I can not wait for everyone to be ripped apart 80 years from now because we were ignorant to the modern day issues of the 2090s.
“Can we not judge slave owners,”
Maybe. Are we talking slaveowner Thomas Jefferson or slaveowner Julius Caesar. Because there is a difference based on the morality of their respective eras.
Disney may have been sexist, but his attitudes were typical for his day. Who was there to teach him otherwise?
“Who was there to teach him otherwise?”
His mother, maybe?
If any form of prejudice had been “acceptable at the time,” then no one would ever have protested, and equality would never have come about.
Meryl Streep is officially a celebrity now. She has given her two cents worth and has gained controversy. Congratulations, Meryl. You officially graduate from Celebrity School.
Wow, Meryl Streep is the queen of grace. She must really hate the guy for having said things like those.
Did she really have to do this at an award show. I don’t care what her opinion is but this is hardly the place and time for this. Low class.
Well it wasn’t televised or anything.
Who the Hell does she think she is? Disney is every kids dream. Kids do watch these programs. My grandsons will think its ok to act like this. Their father already feels this way. Shame on you for saying this at a public venue.
Disney is not and will never be every kid dream. It wasn’t mine nor is it for my children.
“Kids do watch these programs.”
I can assure that kids do not watch the National Board of Review Awards, because they are not televised. But even if they were: would it harm kids to know of the existence of prejudice, or to learn that a man and his work are not always one and the same?
Well, it’s a shame. I used to have respect for Meryl
OK, let’s crucify the woman for stating her opinion in public, those kind of things are really not allowed these days, shame on her… How could she even think about saying something bad about poor Mr Disney, the only person who has entered the film industry not to make a fortune, but all the money he he ever made was given to poor and needed? Shame on you, Mrs Streep, shame on you… especially for creating a controversy after the voting for Oscar nominees is over. You are such a strategist! ;-)
It is not her stating an opinion that people have a problem with. It was just an ugly thing to do arbitrarily. Yeah, she has every right to do it, it was just out of the blue and intense.
I think people are mostly just sick with people who bring their own agendas into a conversation or recent event where they have to shoe horn in their feelings on a topic that isn’t quite as relevant as they’d like.
“The NBR is a nonprofit organization that encourages freedom of expression in movie-making and supports educational film programs.” – So, I would say it was the right place, and the time was right in her opinion.
And I’d disagree. His sexism was hardly verifiable even in the note she read. And she was projecting her own thoughts on what Walt must be feeling in meeting with Travers. It felt very shoehorned.
She has her elusive third Oscar she’s now in the Vanessa Redgrave phase of her life and career.
I thought I was reading a headline from the NY Daily News or the Mirror or The New York Post. Lure all the right wing fanatics and now they can aim their arrows at Meryl Streep. Not a word of it was untrue, either.
It’s one thing to make these kind of strong statements whilst accepting your OWN award, but you don’t piss all over someone’s else’s “moment” – I cannot think of anything worse. Shame on Meryl. Bye Bye Oscar nom!
If Meryl’s purpose was to enlighten others that while by most reports a good man, Disney was prone to the traditional prejudices of his time and Ms. Travers should be praised for her independence, then that’s great. If her purpose was to bash someone who has been dead nearly 50 years without any contextual reference to the times in which he lived, then it’s uncalled for.
Oh, and I should say I believe it’s the former, not the latter.
Hollywood celebrities should stick to topics that they really understand, like global warming.
Meryl shouldn’t be worrying about the legacy of a man far stiffer than she is. That plastic face is cracking but she doesn’t look any worse for wear on the Zombie Walk of Fame at [dregstudiosart.blogspot.com]
I always liked Walt, now I like him even more! Boy those were the good old days, when men were men & women were glad of it. HA
NOT ther time for imploding, morally debauched,
creatively bankrupt, ‘on board’, franchise slum
MAFIA Hollywood to be bashing DEAD people.
Least of all dead people with the proven artistic
legacy of DISNEY.
“Hollywood ALWAYS hated DISNEY
because he was an ARTIST
—and becuase he OWNED his own work.
STANLEY KUBRICK always used to tell people,
———WALT DISNEY was the
————-ONLY REAL ARTIST
—————-Hollywood ever produced.
And when I SHOW the world the LINK
between KUBRICK and WALT DISNEY
[–in my upcoming film study–]
———your JAWS are going to HIT the FLOOR!”
JAY WEIDNER
Jeff Rense radio
Jan. 09, 2014
And HOW many of Streep’s precious nothings
are people going to be looking at 50 years from now?
—–HOW many are they even really looking back on NOW?
LOL