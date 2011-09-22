Meryl Streep won’t compromise in this poster for ‘The Iron Lady’

Part of The Weinstein Company’s stable of awards contenders this year is Phyllida Lloyd’s “The Iron Lady.” Meryl Streep stars in the biopic about former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and conventional wisdom says she’s on track for her 17th Oscar nomination. Some even wonder if she’ll be in a position to win her third statue (as the usual argument is it has been too long since her last win, which came for 1982’s “Sophie’s Choice”). But it’s interesting that the two sight-unseen frontrunners for the lead acting Oscars are such conservative figures of political history (the other being Leonardo DiCaprio as J. Edgar Hoover in “J. Edgar”). And indeed that conservative spirit is embossed by the tagline for the film — “Never Compromise” — positioned at the top of the first (handsome) official poster for the film. Check out the full image after the jump.

