Meryl Streep won’t compromise in this poster for ‘The Iron Lady’

Part of The Weinstein Company’s stable of awards contenders this year is Phyllida Lloyd’s “The Iron Lady.” Meryl Streep stars in the biopic about former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and conventional wisdom says she’s on track for her 17th Oscar nomination. Some even wonder if she’ll be in a position to win her third statue (as the usual argument is it has been too long since her last win, which came for 1982’s “Sophie’s Choice”). But it’s interesting that the two sight-unseen frontrunners for the lead acting Oscars are such conservative figures of political history (the other being Leonardo DiCaprio as J. Edgar Hoover in “J. Edgar”). And indeed that conservative spirit is embossed by the tagline for the film — “Never Compromise” — positioned at the top of the first (handsome) official poster for the film. Check out the full image after the jump.
Creative, polished and simply a work of art
Terrific Poster – Creative & Polished
I think Mark likes it.
<3!
Dunno. It’s passable but a bit bland, though I don’t like the way they used the Palace of Westminster sideways – she looks like a barcode.
It’s actually a very nice poster for a film I have absolutely no interest in seeing.
I finally realized what this poster reminds me of – Woody Allen’s Alice.
“…that conservative spirit is embossed by the tagline for the film — “Never Compromise”…”
Because God knows that liberals are willing to bend all the time.
Always gotta bring up the politics, huh Kris? Give it a rest once in a while.
Um, I think he was simply observing a very factual thing, that both J. Edgar and Thatcher were conservative figures.
Wutevs, douche.
Hm. Great statement. You’re truly representing conservatism well.
My mind went here first.
[www.moviepostershop.com]
No thank you. Poor Meryl’s head. This is what happens when creativity hits an all time low. Who are the people behind this mess?
Sidenote, I recently decided on my favorite movie poster of 2010 (I know I’m a bit behind). This prestigious title goes to Blue Valentine. Second place is Black Swan and third place is a tie between Rabbit Hole and Inception.