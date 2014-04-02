We don't know too much about Meryl Streep's role in the upcoming movie “Ricki and the Flash,” but we've got some essential facts: Director Jonathan Demme and screenwriter Diablo Cody are collaborating on the project, and Meryl plays a woman who ditches her dream of rock stardom to rejoin her estranged family. You read that right: Meryl has a rock edge in this movie. Judging by Cody's presence, it's safe to assume Meryl's character will have a droll sensibility, even if the movie isn't necessarily a comedy. What a perfect occasion to relive Meryl's funniest moments on and off screen, since she's actually had tons of them. Join us for a comic retrospective of the woman who wore Prada best.
Meryl Streep’s Funniest Moments On and Off Screen
Louis VIrtel 04.02.14 4 years ago
