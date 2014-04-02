Meryl Streep’s Funniest Moments On and Off Screen

We don't know too much about Meryl Streep's role in the upcoming movie “Ricki and the Flash,” but we've got some essential facts: Director Jonathan Demme and screenwriter Diablo Cody are collaborating on the project, and Meryl plays a woman who ditches her dream of rock stardom to rejoin her estranged family. You read that right: Meryl has a rock edge in this movie. Judging by Cody's presence, it's safe to assume Meryl's character will have a droll sensibility, even if the movie isn't necessarily a comedy. What a perfect occasion to relive Meryl's funniest moments on and off screen, since she's actually had tons of them. Join us for a comic retrospective of the woman who wore Prada best.