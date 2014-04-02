Meryl Streep’s Funniest Moments On and Off Screen

#Emmys
04.02.14 4 years ago

We don't know too much about Meryl Streep's role in the upcoming movie “Ricki and the Flash,” but we've got some essential facts: Director Jonathan Demme and screenwriter Diablo Cody are collaborating on the project, and Meryl plays a woman who ditches her dream of rock stardom to rejoin her estranged family. You read that right: Meryl has a rock edge in this movie. Judging by Cody's presence, it's safe to assume Meryl's character will have a droll sensibility, even if the movie isn't necessarily a comedy. What a perfect occasion to relive Meryl's funniest moments on and off screen, since she's actually had tons of them. Join us for a comic retrospective of the woman who wore Prada best. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emmys
TAGSDIABLO CODYEMMYSJONATHAN DEMMEmeryl streepOSCARSricki and the flashSheDevilthe devil wears prada

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP