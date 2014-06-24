Meryl Streep’s Singing in 1977 Will Blow Your Mind

06.24.14 4 years ago

We've seen Meryl Streep sing in “Ironweed,” “Postcards from the Edge,” “A Prairie Home Companion,” and “Mamma Mia” — and she'll soon be singing again in “Into the Woods” as well as the new Jonathan Demme movie “Ricki and the Flash” and the Maria Callas-centered film “Master Class” — but we've definitely overlooked her most amazing vocal performance to date. 

Check out Meryl singing in Arthur Miller's “Secret Service” in 1977 and marvel at that awesome soprano vocal. I think with enough online support we can force her to release an album of standards, wouldn't you say? Let's get going on that EGOT, Karen Silkwood!

(Clip via AwardsDaily)

