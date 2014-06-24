Meryl Streep’s Singing in 1977 Will Blow Your Mind

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We've seen Meryl Streep sing in “Ironweed,” “Postcards from the Edge,” “A Prairie Home Companion,” and “Mamma Mia” — and she'll soon be singing again in “Into the Woods” as well as the new Jonathan Demme movie “Ricki and the Flash” and the Maria Callas-centered film “Master Class” — but we've definitely overlooked her most amazing vocal performance to date.

Check out Meryl singing in Arthur Miller's “Secret Service” in 1977 and marvel at that awesome soprano vocal. I think with enough online support we can force her to release an album of standards, wouldn't you say? Let's get going on that EGOT, Karen Silkwood!

(Clip via AwardsDaily)