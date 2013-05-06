Met Gala Best Dressed: Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Taylor Swift and more

I don’t know who had the brilliant idea of holding a fundraiser for the MET Museum Costume Institute with a punk theme, but it was either a stroke of brilliance (so many stars dressed so, so badly!) or just bad PR (if there is such a thing). The A-listers who got it right either embraced the theme whole-heartedly or just wore whatever the heck they wanted to wear, which is really more of a punk rock attitude, if you ask me. Here’s a look at what some of the best dressed at the benefit wore, including Jennifer Lawrence, Madonna, Miley Cyrus (yes, that isn’t a typo) and Gwyneth Paltrow.