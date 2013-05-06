Met Gala Best Dressed: Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Taylor Swift and more

#Gwyneth Paltrow #Madonna #Taylor Swift #Miley Cyrus
05.06.13 5 years ago

I don’t know who had the brilliant idea of holding a fundraiser for the MET Museum Costume Institute with a punk theme, but it was either a stroke of brilliance (so many stars dressed so, so badly!) or just bad PR (if there is such a thing). The A-listers who got it right either embraced the theme whole-heartedly or just wore whatever the heck they wanted to wear, which is really more of a punk rock attitude, if you ask me. Here’s a look at what some of the best dressed at the benefit wore, including Jennifer Lawrence, Madonna, Miley Cyrus (yes, that isn’t a typo) and Gwyneth Paltrow. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gwyneth Paltrow#Madonna#Taylor Swift#Miley Cyrus
TAGSgwyneth paltrowmadonnaMiley CyrusTAYLOR SWIFT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP