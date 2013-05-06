Met Gala Worst Dressed: Kim Kardashian, K-Stew, SJP and more

#Kim Kardashian #Beyonce
05.07.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

I was willing to cut Kim Kardashian a lot of slack while she was pregnant. No matter what anyone says, walking around looking like a misshapen lollipop can make one feel like a pretty miserable fashion don’t. But when Kim decided to wear matching gloves with her sofa print dress at the MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit, all bets were off. Luckily, she was just one of the stars who looked truly off at the punk-themed event — and the rest of them didn’t have crazy hormones and another human being living inside them as an excuse. Here’s a look at the 10 worst looks on the red carpet. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCEKIM KARDASHIANkristen stewartMET GALA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP