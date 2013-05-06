Met Gala Worst Dressed: Kim Kardashian, K-Stew, SJP and more

I was willing to cut Kim Kardashian a lot of slack while she was pregnant. No matter what anyone says, walking around looking like a misshapen lollipop can make one feel like a pretty miserable fashion don’t. But when Kim decided to wear matching gloves with her sofa print dress at the MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit, all bets were off. Luckily, she was just one of the stars who looked truly off at the punk-themed event — and the rest of them didn’t have crazy hormones and another human being living inside them as an excuse. Here’s a look at the 10 worst looks on the red carpet.
SJP is on your worst list? She was the only one worth paying attention to at the event. And the only one people will remember. Everyone else forgot they were at the Met Gala and the theme was punk. Everyone who showed up in a boring black dress or a pretty one should have stayed home.
Yeah, good on Parker for going the whole hog — if the prescribed theme is punk, then restraint is hardly called for.
And I know Solange isn’t really obeying the theme, but she looks fantastic anyway. One of the best-dressed celebrities around these days.
yeah, I thought Solange looked awesome, and I like that dress. Not a perfect execution, but she looked mega, regardless.
Also, can that really be Zooey Deschanel? I fell asleep just looking at her.
First all all, the dress is hideous! She looks like she’s wrapped in wallpaper! The matching gloves make her hands look like they are diseased! The slit in the dress should be sewn up to hide her chunky leg! Secondly, her face looks waxed like a Madame Tussaud exhibit! But worst of all, Kanye degraded her by making her wear a dress designed by Riccardo Tisci, his lover!
It makes you wonder if she’s going to regret being with Kanye sooner rather than later…
Maybe KK’s designer was playing a very inside art-joke on her with that dress…
[tinselcreation.com]
How is SJP on this list, Kim I understand but her? SJP was spot on with the theme.