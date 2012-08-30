‘Metal Gear Solid’ movie announced by ‘Spider-Man’ producer Avi Arad

“Metal Gear Solid” is one step closer to arriving at your neighborhood multiplex.

Former Marvel Entertainment CEO Avi Arad – who still frequently serves as a producer on the company’s films, including this year’s $700 million-grossing “Amazing Spider-Man” – has announced he’s now developing the property with Columbia Pictures.

“For many years I fought to bring comics to theaters – and video games are the comics of today,” said Arad, who revealed his involvement at a Metal Gear 25th Anniversary event yesterday evening.: “We will take our time and tell the story with all the nuances, ideology, cautionary tales needed.”

Thanks to IGN for the details.

A film adaptation of the “Metal Gear Solid” franchise – part of the “stealth action” sub-genre of video games that follows the adventures of soldier/expert saboteur Solid Snake – has been toiling in what might accurately be deemed “development hell” for several years. Now that mega-producer Arad is on board, however – and with the announcement of the project at such a high-profile gaming event – the reality of a feature film version seems closer than ever before.

The first game in the “Metal Gear” franchise was released Stateside on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1988. The next installment, which does not yet have a release date, is sub-titled “Ground Zeroes.”

Are you excited for a “Metal Gear Solid” movie, gamers? Any thoughts as to which actor should play Snake? Sound off below.

