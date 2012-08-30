‘Metal Gear Solid’ movie announced by ‘Spider-Man’ producer Avi Arad

“Metal Gear Solid” is one step closer to arriving at your neighborhood multiplex.
Former Marvel Entertainment CEO Avi Arad – who still frequently serves as a producer on the company’s films, including this year’s $700 million-grossing “Amazing Spider-Man” – has announced he’s now developing the property with Columbia Pictures.
“For many years I fought to bring comics to theaters – and video games are the comics of today,” said Arad, who revealed his involvement at a Metal Gear 25th Anniversary event yesterday evening.: “We will take our time and tell the story with all the nuances, ideology, cautionary tales needed.”
Thanks to IGN for the details.
A film adaptation of the “Metal Gear Solid” franchise – part of the “stealth action” sub-genre of video games that follows the adventures of soldier/expert saboteur Solid Snake – has been toiling in what might accurately be deemed “development hell” for several years. Now that mega-producer Arad is on board, however – and with the announcement of the project at such a high-profile gaming event – the reality of a feature film version seems closer than ever before.
The first game in the “Metal Gear” franchise was released Stateside on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1988. The next installment, which does not yet have a release date, is sub-titled “Ground Zeroes.”
Are you excited for a “Metal Gear Solid” movie, gamers? Any thoughts as to which actor should play Snake? Sound off below.
The next game in the “Metal Gear” series, titled “Metal Gear Rising: ReVengeance” is slated for release in February. “Ground Zeroes” is the next Metal Gear Solid game.
…and that dude looks more like Sam Fischer than Snake to me
I wonder who at Konami decided to make a movie out of their interactive movie franchise…
Genius.
that is Kurt Russell’s role!
Kurt WOULD be good…..he already played “snake” 2 times. “snake” Pliskin
Josh Holloway would be my casting choice.
could work… if they dub with David hayter
Hugh Jackman or Viggo Mortensen
ARE YOU NUTS
Any actor hired to play solid snake has to have another actor that looks just enough like him to play liquid snake and master miller. I think Michael shank from stargate sg1 to play otacon. But they need to stay true to game and include all bosses and try to give a back story to all of them as well
PLEASE at least consider Josh Holloway. He, very much in my opinion as an avid Metal Gear fan, should be snake.