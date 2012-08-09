Metallica, Flaming Lips, Santana pay tribute to Deep Purple

Metallica, The Flaming Lips, Def Leppard”s Joe Elliott, Steve Vai and Iron Maiden are among the artists who will pay tribute to Deep Purple founding member Jon Lord on a covers album of the seminal rock group”s “Machine Head.”
Lord died last month of a pulmonary embolism. “Re-Machined: A Tribute to Machine Head” will also feature Carlos Santana, Chickenfoot, Guns N ‘Roses” Matt Sorum and Duff MacKagan, and Steve Vai, according to NME. No word yet on when the album will be released.
Tracklisting for “Re-Machined”
Carlos Santana – ‘Smoke On The Water’?
Chickenfoot – ‘Highway Star’?
Glenn Hughes, Chad Smith and Luis Maldonado –’Maybe I’m A Leo’?
Black Label Society – ‘Pictures Of Home’?
Kings of Chaos (Joe Elliott, Steve Stevens, Duff McKagan, Matt Sorum, Arlan Schierbaum) – ‘Never Before’
The Flaming Lips – ‘Smoke On The Water’?Jimmy Barnes, Joe Bonamassa –
‘Lazy’?Iron Maiden – ‘Space Truckin”
Metallica – ‘When A Blind Man Cries’?
Glenn Hughes, Steve Vai, Chad Smith, Lachlan Doley – ‘Highway Star’
