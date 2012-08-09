Metallica, Flaming Lips, Santana pay tribute to Deep Purple

#Iron Maiden #Metallica
08.09.12 6 years ago

Metallica, The Flaming Lips, Def Leppard”s Joe Elliott, Steve Vai and Iron Maiden are among the artists  who will pay tribute to Deep Purple founding member Jon Lord on a covers album of the seminal rock group”s “Machine Head.”

Lord died last month of a pulmonary embolism. “Re-Machined: A Tribute to Machine Head” will also feature Carlos Santana, Chickenfoot, Guns N ‘Roses” Matt Sorum and Duff MacKagan, and Steve Vai, according to NME.  No word yet on when the album will be released.

Tracklisting for “Re-Machined”

Carlos Santana – ‘Smoke On The Water’?
Chickenfoot – ‘Highway Star’?
Glenn Hughes, Chad Smith and Luis Maldonado –’Maybe I’m A Leo’?
Black Label Society – ‘Pictures Of Home’?
Kings of Chaos (Joe Elliott, Steve Stevens, Duff McKagan, Matt Sorum, Arlan Schierbaum) – ‘Never Before’
The Flaming Lips – ‘Smoke On The Water’?Jimmy Barnes, Joe Bonamassa –
‘Lazy’?Iron Maiden – ‘Space Truckin”
Metallica – ‘When A Blind Man Cries’?
Glenn Hughes, Steve Vai, Chad Smith, Lachlan Doley – ‘Highway Star’

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Iron Maiden#Metallica
TAGSCARLOS SANTANAChickenfootDeep Purpledef leppardiron maidenJoe elliottMachine Headmetallicasteve vaithe flaming lips

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP