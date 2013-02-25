Metallica’s second Orion fest picks RHCP and Rise Against to headline

02.25.13 5 years ago

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rise Against, Deftones, and Bassnectar will headline Metallica”s second annual Orion Music + More Festival.

Following last year”s successful inaugural event in Atlantic City, Metallic, which will headline both nights, moved the event to the mid-west for 2013 to Detroit”s Belle Isle,  June 8-9.

Among the other act on the bill are Foals, Gogol Bordello, Tomahawk, the Joy Formidable, Death Grips and more.

In addition to a mix of music hand selected by Metallica and promoter C3 Presents, the festival also include lifestyle events that highlight each band member”s personal passions, such as James Hetfield”s Custom Car Show & Motorcycle Show, Kirk Hammett”s Crypt, Lars Ulrich”s Hit the Lights Film Tent and Robert Trujillo”s Vans Very Ramp, as well as the Metallica Museum.

Tickets go on sale for the Metallica Met Club on Tuesday Feb. 26 and are specially priced at $125 for a 2-day pass.  Ticket go on sale to the general public on March 1 and are $150 for a 2-day pass.

Below the announcement video is the full Orion line-up.

ORION MUSIC + MORE FESTIVAL 2013 LINEUP
 
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Rise Against
Deftones
Bassnectar
Dropkick Murphys
Gogol Bordello
FLAG
Silversun Pickups
Foals
Tomahawk
Destroid (Excision + KJ Sawka + Downlink)
The Joy Formidable
Datsik
Borgore
Japandroids
Dillon Francis
Adventure Club
12th Planet
Death Grips
The Dillinger Escape Plan
Dirtyphonics
The Dirtbombs
DEATH
Fu Manchu
The Bronx
FIDLAR
All Shall Perish
The Orwells
BATTLECROSS
Cauldron
 

