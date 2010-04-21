MGMT bested by Bieber at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Justin Bieber has successfully fended off another debut from the top of the Billboard 200 chart. “My World 2.0” moved 92,000 copies while MGMT”s “Congratulations” lands at No. 2, with 66,000.

This is the third non-consecutive week at No. 1 for young Bieber, though the sum is the smallest for a No. 1 album in a year, when Chrisette Michele”s “Epiphany” took the top spot with 83,000.

MGMT”s first album “Oracular Spectacular” has never sold more than 17,000 in one week, though has gone on to go RIAA-certified Gold.

Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” moves up No. 4 to No. 3 with 65,000, a 15% sales increase. The country band will likely see an even bigger uptick due to the ACM Awards from Sunday, where they won five honors..

Usher”s “Raymond v. Raymond,” meanwhile, slips No. 2 to No. 4 (64,000, -31%).

Coheed and Cambria”s “Year of the Black Rainbow” debuts at No. 5 with 51,000 copies, a career high charting position – but not sales. 2007″s “No World for Tomorrow” started at No. 6 but with 62,000.

Falling No. 6 to No. 7 is the “Now 33” hits compilation (45,000, -15%) while Lady Gaga”s “The Fame” sits tight at No. 7 (32,000, -3%).

With help from a sales sticker at Best Buy and iTunes, plus a performance on “Saturday Night Live,” Ke$ha”s “Animal” re-enters the top tier No. 16 to No. 8 (31,000, -39%).

Monica”s “Still Standing” descends No. 6 to No. 9 (30,000, -21%) and Bieber”s “My World” (the first album) declins No. 8 to No. 19 (also with 30,000, -1%).

It”s worth noting Jeff Beck had a good week, as his “Emotion & Commotion” starts at No. 11.

Sales this week up 3% compared to the previous week”s sum, but sales are down 14% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year total are down 10% compared to last year, so far.