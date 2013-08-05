Watch a wacky new MGMT video for ‘Your Life Is a Lie’

Sometimes, you’ll dream of random artifacts from your day and your childhood, with every object and silly action feeling like it’s all in good fun. But then you wake up feeling icky, like you forgot to do something important from the day before, or have many secrets you’re bound to share.

In the music video for MGMT’s new song “Your Life Is a Lie,” those artifacts are of life and illusion. It is filled with symbolic and random ephemera including lizards, soccer balls, a dying man, bondage gear, a pyramid of eggs and your wife.

And like your dream, MGMT forgot to do something important, as in: they forgot to make a real song. The video is kind of great. The song may be from a forgotten episode of “Space Ghost.”

“Your Life Is a Lie” is off of MGMT’s next, self-titled album, out Sept. 17.