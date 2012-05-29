Miami Dolphins head to HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks Training Camp’

HBO’s NFL-theme reality series “Hard Knocks Training Camp” is returning for another season of bone-crunching pro football drama, both on and off the field.

This year’s profiled team will be the AFC East’s Miami Dolphins. “Knocks” will chronicle the debut season of head coach Joe Philbin, and feature all the team’s veteran players, free agents and untested rookies (including QB Ryan Tannehill) as they go through training camp and preseason play.

“We are delighted that ‘Hard Knocks’ will be returning this summer and placing the spotlight on the Miami Dolphins, a venerable franchise that had an exciting off-season activity,” said HBO Sports’ Ken Hershman in a release. “This marks the first time that the series has featured a first-year head coach and we are extremely grateful to both Coach Philbin and the entire organization for agreeing to participate. As always, there will be plenty on the line for veterans, free agents and rookies.”

“On the 40th anniversary of the greatest season in NFL history — Don Shula”s perfect “72 Dolphins — it is perfectly fitting that Hard Knocks is heading to Miami to capture the start of a new era for one of the league”s proudest teams,” added NFL Films’ Steve Sabol. “After ‘Hard Knocks”‘ hiatus last summer, I know our team at NFL Films can”t wait to get back on the field.”

“All the decisions that have been made this off-season have had one guiding principle — will it help our players and organization reach its full potential?,” he continued. “This one is no different. We are convinced that our affiliation with NFL FILMS and HBO will allow football fans everywhere an opportunity to comprehend the significant sacrifices and demands that our players endure each day along their journey in training camp as a Miami Dolphin. We eagerly await the opening of training camp on July 26 and the 2012 NFL regular season that lies ahead of us.”

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” launched in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens. The latest edition, in 2010, featured the New York Jets. Several NFL teams — reportedly the Giants, Broncos, Falcons, Texans, 49ers and Redskins — turned down the gig for this season, before Miami and HBO were able to come to terms.

The new season of “Hard Knock” premieres Tuesday, August 7 at 10:00 ET/PT on HBO.