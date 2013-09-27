Michael B. Jordan up for ‘Independence Day 2′?

09.27.13

(CBR) Michael B. Jordan, welcome to Earth. The “Chronicle” and “Fruitvale Station” actor is reportedly in consideration for a lead role in Roland Emmerich”s upcoming “Independence Day” sequel, according to The Wrap.

Jordan “has not yet received an offer, nor does one seem imminent,” but the report states that official casting news likely won”t come until “closer to the holidays.”

It”s unclear who Jordan will be playing if he”s cast in the movie, with some speculating that he”ll be an older version of Dylan Dubrow, the young son of single-mother and exotic dancer Jasmine, and Captain Steven Hiller”s eventual stepson. At this point, it”s just too early to say.

