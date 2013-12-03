Michael Bay says no room for ‘goofiness’ in ‘Transformers 4’

(CBR) If you thought the next “Transformers” film would feature robots with testicles made of wrecking-balls, think again! According to director Michael Bay, that kind of “goofiness” will be completely wiped away from next summer”s “Transformers: Age of Extinction”.

“I wanted the first Transformers to be very suburban and less cool,” he told Yahoo. “This is a much more cinematic one. I focused on keeping this one slick. There won”t be any goofiness in this one. We went a bit too goofy [on the last one].”

“It feels like a new chapter, this movie,” he continued. “But it”s not a reboot. This movie lives in the history of the Transformers movies, and this one starts three years after the last. It feels fresh… I”m feeling really good about this one. I love my cast. There”s a huge scale to this, but also huge soul.”

Read the full story for more on Bay”s reliance on practical effects in the film, as well as some details from Mark Wahlberg on his role as the series” new leading man.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” hits theaters on June 27, 2014.