Michael Bay signs on for ‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon’ adaptation

Michael Bay is heading for another potential film franchise.

The “Transformers” director has signed on to develop a big-screen adaptation of “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon,” the best-selling Ubisoft videogame series that has moved more than 24 million units over nine installments, four expansion packs and a Facebook game. Warner Bros. is developing the project in concert with the videogame publisher, which is now looking for a writer to pen the script for the project. If Bay is satisfied with the finished screenplay, he could sign on to direct the film.

The news was broken by Variety.

The “Ghost Recon” series centers on a fictional U.S. Army Special Forces unit that acts as a private army for the president, utilizing the latest in weapons technology to conduct covert operations around the globe. A short live-action film intended to show what a “Ghost Recon” feature might look like was previously produced by Ubisoft with Francois Alaux and Herve de Crecy directing and Ridley Scott producing.

“Ghost Recon” isn’t the first Ubisoft adaptation to go into development; movie versions of both “Assassin’s Creed” starring Michael Fassbender and “Splinter Cell” starring Tom Hardy are already in the pipeline, with the former slated for release on Memorial Day weekend 2015.



