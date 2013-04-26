Michael Buble croons his way to the top of the Billboard 200

04.27.13 5 years ago

Fans are showing plenty of love to Michael Buble”s “To Be Loved” as the crooner”s latest album will handily top the Billboard 200 next week with sales between 150,000-170,000.  That tally is close to double the amount for Fantasia”s “Side Effects Of You,” which will come in at No. 2 with up to 95,000 copies.

They are joined in the Top 10 by two other likely debuts: Phoenix”s “Bankrupt” at No. 4 (45,000-50,000) and Rob Zombie”s “Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor,” at No. 8 (27,000-32,000).

Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” remains in the top 3 at No. 3, while this week”s No. 1, Fall Out Boy”s “Save Rock And Roll” falls to No. 5.

Kid Cudi”s “Indicud” likely falls 2-6, while Blake Shelton”s “Based On A True Story” will be at No. 7, according to Hits Daily Double.

Rounding out the Top 10 will be Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Heist” at No 9 and Lil Wayne”s  “I Am Not A Human Being II” at No. 10. 
 

