Michael Cera and John Hawkes set for FX’s Charlie Kaufman comedy

#FX
01.14.14 5 years ago
It’s a big week for Michael Cera on the small screen.
Just days after being announced as one of the directors on WGN’s ambitious “10 Commandments” project, Cera has signed on to star in the FX comedy pilot “How and Why.”
Created by Oscar winner Charlie Kaufman, “How and Why” will also star Oscar nominee John Hawkes and will shoot this spring in North Carolina.
“How and Why,” which sounds a bit like a parody of the Vocational Irony Narrative, focuses on a man who “can explain how and why a nuclear reactor works, but is clueless about life.” It’s unclear which actor will be playing the main character and which actor will be playing the nuclear reactor.
It will be produced through FX Productions. 
Cera, whose film credits include “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” and “Juno,” was most recently seen in the new episodes of “Arrested Development.”
Hawkes’ TV credits include “Eastbound and Down” and “Deadwood.” He last worked with FX on the pilot for “Outlaw Country,” which was aired as a TV movie.

TOPICS#FX
TAGSCHARLIE KAUFMANFXHow and Whyjohn hawkesMichael Cera

