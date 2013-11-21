Michael Chiklis developing ‘Pantheon’ comic he co-created for live TV

and 11.21.13 5 years ago
(CBR) Add another project to the steadily growing list of comic book-based TV series currently in development: 2010 IDW Publishing miniseries “Pantheon” is in the works as a live-action TV show, as first reported by Deadline. “Pantheon” was co-created by actor Michael Chiklis, who’s developing the potential show with IDW’s newly formed in-house television division, IDW Entertainment.
According to Deadline, IDW Entertainment will fund “Pantheon’s” development. After the show is developed, it’ll be shopped to networks, with the goal of a direct-to-series order. “Pantheon” told the story of Greek gods returning to a ruined, “near-future” Earth. The five-issue comic book series was written by current “Batwoman” scribe Marc Andreyko (who co-created the concept with Chiklis and Anny Simon Beck), and illustrated by Stephen Molnar.
Chiklis, who starred in acclaimed FX drama “The Shield” and played The Thing in two “Fantastic Four” films, is set to executive produce the series along with IDW CEO Ted Adams and IDW Entertainment President David Ozer, plus David Alpert and Rick Jacobs of management and production group Circle of Confusion (which partnered with IDW to form IDW Entertainment).

TAGSIDWMICHAEL CHIKLISpantheon

