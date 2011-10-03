Michael Jackson to be ‘Immortal’ized in new album

The King of Pop may have passed away in 2009, but the posthumous releases and tributes will continue as long as there’s money to be made. The latest such venture is Cirque du Soleil’s $57 million “Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour”, a stage show that’s currently touring North America.

According to Reuters, Epic Records has now announced a November 21st release date for the show’s soundtrack album, which will feature rejiggered versions of some of his biggest hit songs courtesy of the show’s musical designer, Kevin Antunes, who was given access to Jackson’s original master recordings for the project.

The album will be available in both regular and deluxe editions.

“Michael Jackson: The Immortal” had its world premiere last night in Montreal, kicking off a 10-month tour of North America before heading overseas. The show will stop at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas – which has been contracted to serve as the production’s permanent home beginning in 2013 – for a near-month-long run in December.

You can check out a gallery of the first-ever images released for the show here.

“Immortal” will be the third Michael Jackson LP released since the performer’s death in June 2009, following on the heels of the “This Is It” soundtrack and “Michael”.